Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs(2009, Children) Bill Hader, Anna Faris Nick, 6 p.m.
Jurassic Park(1993, Adventure) Sam Neill, Laura Dern AMC, 6 p.m.
The Devil Wears Prada(2006, Comedy-drama) Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway VH1, 6 p.m.
Central Intelligence(2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart BBC America, 7 p.m.
Get Hard(2015, Comedy) Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart Bravo, 7 p.m.
Grumpy Old Men(1993, Comedy) Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau POP, 7 p.m.
Ride Along 2(2016, Comedy) Kevin Hart, Ice Cube TBS, 7 p.m.
Bridesmaids(2011, Comedy) Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph E!, 8 p.m.
Iron Man 2(2010, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow FX, 8:30 p.m.
Now You See Me(2013, Comedy-drama) Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo IFC, 9 p.m.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park(1997, Adventure) Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore AMC, 9 p.m.
Grumpier Old Men(1995, Comedy) Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau POP, 9:30 p.m.