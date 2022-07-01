Beautiful Nala is up for adoption! Nala is an approximately 6 year old 50 lb female mix breed of definitely... View on PetFinder
Nala
An advanced practice registered nurse has resigned from the position at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center after tweeting they would not prescribe Viagra to a "white male who votes conservative."
A 20-year-old Arthur man died following a collision on Interstate 72 with a vehicle driving in the wrong direction, Illinois State Police said.
Kent Martin is one step away from being the next sheriff of Coles County, and with no declared Democrat competition, the next step should prove to be easy.
The 5th Judicial Circuit covers Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar and Vermilion counties.
He was serving a 65-year sentence for the brutal murder and dismemberment of his former daughter-in-law. Slover's wife and son remain incarcerated for the crime.
"It was a lot of hard work but it's paid off and we're happy," Bob Martin said.
Broadway Avenue was a war zone Saturday afternoon.
Congratulations to those tying the knot!
The winner of the Republican primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election for a race againstDistrict 3 Democratic incumbent Michael Watts.
“I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight," Davis said. "This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District."