CASEY — The Neoga girls basketball team overcame a second-half deficit to beat Tuscola 44-38 and win the Class 1A Casey Sectional title on Thursday.

The Indians (32-3) advanced to the Effingham St. Anthony Super-sectional and will play Christopher at 7 p.m. Monday. This is Neoga's second straight sectional title, and its second ever. Last year, Neoga placed third at the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament.

Neoga led 22-17 at half, but Tuscola stormed back to take a 31-29 lead after three quarters. The Indians clung to a 39-36 lead with 1:20 to go, but were able to extend the lead from there. Sydney Richards, who led Neoga with 19 points, made 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final quarter.

Brynn Richards added 10 points for Neoga. Tuscola (32-2) was led by Ella Boyer with 13 points and Harley Woodard with 12. Neoga lost 49-43 to Tuscola during the regular season.

This story will be updated.

