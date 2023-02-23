Neoga defeated Tuscola for the sectional title, 44-38.
CASEY — The Neoga girls basketball team overcame a second-half deficit to beat Tuscola 44-38 and win the Class 1A Casey Sectional title on Thursday.
The Indians (32-3) advanced to the Effingham St. Anthony Super-sectional and will play Christopher at 7 p.m. Monday. This is Neoga's second straight sectional title, and its second ever. Last year, Neoga placed third at the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament.
The Neoga girls basketball team poses after beating Tuscola for its second straight sectional title.
Neoga led 22-17 at half, but Tuscola stormed back to take a 31-29 lead after three quarters. The Indians clung to a 39-36 lead with 1:20 to go, but were able to extend the lead from there. Sydney Richards, who led Neoga with 19 points, made 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final quarter.
Brynn Richards added 10 points for Neoga. Tuscola (32-2) was led by Ella Boyer with 13 points and Harley Woodard with 12. Neoga lost 49-43 to Tuscola during the regular season.
This story will be updated.
Charleston’s Brett Spour advances toward the net during the first half of the boys basketball regional semifinal game against Mount Zion at Mattoon High School on Wednesday.
Charleston’s Caleb Oakley goes for a basket during the first half of the boys basketball regional semifinal game against Mount Zion at Mattoon High School on Wednesday.
Charleston’s Brett Spour goes for a layup past Mt. Zion’s Carson Cuddy during the first half of the boys basketball regional final game at Mattoon High School on Wednesday.
Mt. Zion’s Sam Driscoll looks to pass the ball past Charleston’s Luke Bonnstetter during the first half of the boys basketball regional final game at Mattoon High School on Wednesday.
Charleston plays against Mt. Zion during the boys basketball regional final game at Mattoon High School on Wednesday.
