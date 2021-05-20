 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New performing arts ensemble in Mattoon to hold its first concert
0 comments

New performing arts ensemble in Mattoon to hold its first concert

  • 0
  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Mattoon Middle School drumline, under the direction of instructor Chris Keniley, performs Saturday at Lytle Park.

MATTOON — The new Legacy Regiment performing arts ensemble plans to hold its first show Sunday and welcomes musicians of all ages to join at anytime during its inaugural concert season.

The Mattoon-based group, which numbers approximately 50 musicians so far, is scheduled to perform its Spring Debut Concert at 4 p.m. outside of Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. Ninth St., under the direction of Chris Keniley. If the weather is inclement, the concert will be moved indoors at the church, located across the street from Mattoon Middle School.

Keniley, a music teacher who assists local school bands, said he got the idea for starting a performing arts ensemble from his work with Drum Corps International, which encourages the development of community music programs.

Legacy drums

Drummers in the new Legacy Regiment performing arts ensemble take part in a practice Sunday afternoon outside of Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon. 

"I was very intrigued by the idea. I really like the idea of creating more opportunities for musicians," Keniley said, adding that it would also provide another opportunity for young musicians to perform while their schools are out for the summer.

After Keniley started spreading the word about the new ensemble in February, the group began practicing in mid-March. He said the ensemble welcomes musicians of all ages and skill levels from throughout the area. Parents, including himself, have been playing alongside their children in the ensemble in some cases.

"It has really become a family friendly environment. I dig that," Keniley said. He added that the group also has drawn school band directors, such as Justin Hunt from Mattoon and Emily Henderson from Arcola, who are enjoying the opportunity to play just for fun.

Legacy guitars

Guitarists in the new Legacy Regiment performing arts ensemble take part in a practice Sunday afternoon outside of Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon. 

The ensemble includes electric guitars among its variety of woodwind, brass, percussion and stringed instruments. It been playing movie soundtrack tunes and top 40 pop-rock hits not commonly associated with community band programs. Their debut concert is scheduled to include music from the animated film "Frozen" and from Michael Jackson.

Keniley said he wants to offer a different type of summer opportunity for musicians and to complement existing programs. He noted they plan to hold some of their upcoming concerts with the Mattoon Community Concert Band, led by ensemble member Jessica Closson. He said they may eventually take part in live or virtual competitions held by Drum Corps International’s Sound Sport Program

Legacy horns

Chris Keniley, director of the new Legacy Regiment performing arts ensemble, is pictured at center with other horn players as they take part in a practice Sunday afternoon outside of Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon. 

For Sunday's debut, concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Entry to this concert will be free, but donations for supporting this new community ensemble are welcome.

Musicians interested in joining the ensemble and attending rehearsals can contact Keniley via 217-232-3786 or LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com, or visit www.ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy. He said they can join at any point during the season.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News