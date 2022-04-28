New playground to be installed at Mattoon park

MATTOON — New playground equipment is scheduled to be installed on Monday at Cunningham Park following a fundraising campaign conducted by the Mattoon Kiwanis Club.

The playground is set to be located on the south edge of the park along the north side of Champaign Avenue, a site that that neighbor David Myers has voiced opposition about at Mattoon City Council meetings due to his safety concerns. This site is a few feet north of the sidewalk, which is separated from Champaign by a wide grassy median.

Mayor Rick Hall said the planned playground's location was picked to utilize existing shade trees on the south side of Cunningham Park, which has few other shaded areas, and to be in close proximity to the Salvation Army building a block south at 1300 Richmond Ave. The Salvation Army in Mattoon has sought a new playground in the park for use by its youth programs. The current playground at the north end of Cunningham Park is worn and in disrepair.

"I think it's going to be a great addition there," Hall said, adding that he appreciates the Kiwanis Club raising money for this playground. Hall said he hopes to see other park improvements made there in the future. "This will be a good start."

Myers, who lives along Champaign Avenue across the street from Cunningham Park, said he has long advocated for a new playground there but feels the planned location is too close to this roadway. Myers said he is concerned that children using the playground will dart in front of traffic or that a vehicle could run off the road toward the playground. In addition to speaking at council meetings, Myers has gathered approximately 100 signatures on a petition opposing this location.

"I don't want to have to go back to the City Council and say 'I told you so,'" Myers said of the possibility of a child being injured. "My whole thing is safety, safety, safety, and what they are doing here is not safe."

Hall said he appreciates Myers' sincere interest in the park and safety there, but disagrees that safety will be an issue at the playground. Hall said Champaign Avenue is not heavily trafficked and the planned playground site is not much closer to Champaign Avenue than the Peterson Park playground is to the roadway there, which gets a lot of traffic in season.

While few drivers park on the north side of Champaign Avenue, Hall said the city could look into restricting parking near the playground if this becomes a safety issue there.

Currently, there are stop signs on Champaign Avenue at 12th Street, which is a through street, at the southeast corner of the park. There are no stop stops on Champaign at 13th Street, which is not a through street, at the southwest corner of the park.

If the playground is installed on the north side of Champaign Avenue, Myers said he would like to see the city install stops signs at the 13th Street intersection to slow down traffic on this roadway.

The park's history dates back to land developers John Allison, James Cunningham and John Cunningham deeding the site to the city when Mattoon was founded in 1855. The full name of this site, which is the city's oldest park, is Allison-Cunningham Park. Although the park was once a focal point for community activities decades ago, its amenities now mainly consist of a worn playground and basketball court.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.