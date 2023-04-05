CHARLESTON — Voters elected a mixture of new and returning school board members in Charleston and Mattoon on election day.

In Mattoon, incumbents Ashli Overton, Dale Righter and Gary Kepley and challenger Cheryl Armstrong are on track to win the four available seats on the school board.

Unofficial results showed for election day showed that Overton won 1,307 votes; Righter, 1,242; board Vice President Kepley, 1,167; and Armstrong, 1,142. Righter was appointed to the board in mid-July after Susan Braun stepped down.

The other candidates for the four positions were board President Michelle Skinlo, 1,016 votes; challenger Brandon Stewart, 1,007; and Christina Krost, 659.

Challenger John Coin ran as a write-in candidate, but his vote total will not be known until the Coles County Clerk's Office goes through all of the write-in votes. The clerk's office reported that it was still tabulating write-in votes Wednesday afternoon. Armstrong, Coin and Stewart ran together on the Save Mattoon Schools platform.

Official final results also won't be known until all mail ballots are received by the county clerk's office. The clerk's office reported that it had received 168 vote by mail ballots requests for Tuesday's election, in addition to the 1,670 permanent vote by mail requests.

The Mattoon school district also includes a small number of voters in Cumberland, Moultrie and Shelby counties. No votes were cast for Mattoon school board in Cumberland and Moultrie, and two votes each were cast for Armstrong and Stewart in Shelby.

Those elected will serve on the Mattoon board alongside incumbents John Hedges, Heidi Larson and Erika Weaver, who were elected in 2021.

In Charleston, challengers Matt Titus, Tyler K. Johnson and Jessica Mertz were on track to be elected to three available positions on the school board. Titus is a past member of the school board.

Unofficial early results for election day showed that Titus won 1,088 votes; Johnson, 1,002; and Mertz, 952 in a race with incumbent Scott Clarke, 938, in Charleston Township 12N 9E. Challenger Kaden Sweeney ran uncontested for one available position for the remaining area, receiving 1,296 votes.

The Charleston school district also includes a small number of voters in Cumberland County. Mertz and Titus each received two votes in Cumberland, while Clarke and Johnson each received one. Sweeney also received two.

Charleston school board incumbents Susan Daniels, Brian Gough and Charles Jarrell did not seek reelection. Those elected on Tuesday will serve alongside incumbents Jason Coe, Eva Ritchey and Brandon Wright.