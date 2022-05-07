New trees planted at Lake Charleston through Green Communities Tree Program

CHARLESTON — The Cooks Mills Clovers 4-H Club planted 25 oak trees at Lake Charleston in Charleston on April 15, with assistance from University of Illinois Extension and Coles County SWCD staff.

The project, which is part of the 4-H Green Communities Tree Program, will support existing restoration projects and enhancements at the park. Hands-on community service, conservation, and environmental education are key components of the program.

The trees included 10 Jackiana Oak, five Bur Oak, five Black Oak and five Red Oak trees. They will increase diversity and enhance wildlife benefits to the area. The new trees will also provide educational opportunities for local youth and community members to learn how to identify oak trees and understand why they are essential as a keystone species in Illinois forests and savannas.

The Coles County Soil & Water Conservation District selected the park at Lake Charleston, a facility of the City of Charleston, as the planting site for 2022 because of its accessibility and visibility to the public for increased education.

The Green Communities Tree Program is funded by the Illinois Forestry Development Council, University of Illinois Extension, and Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts (AISWCD). The initiative is being coordinated by Illinois 4-H, AISWCD Forestry Committee and local Soil & Water Conservation Districts. Coles County is one of 31 total counties participating throughout the state during this year’s pilot program, with a total of 775 trees being planted overall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.