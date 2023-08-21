TOLEDO — A Robinson man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he killed the Lerna man who had raised him as a father figure and then attempted to dispose of the body.

Lance Newcomb, 24, entered the plea Monday during a preliminary hearing in Cumberland County Circuit Court where he is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the shooting death of Ryan Waggoner, 55.

After the hearing, Cumberland State's Attorney Bryan Robbins said that Waggoner is not the biological father of Newcomb but raised him and was referred to by others who knew him as Newcomb's father.

Illinois State Police special agent Rex Roberts testified the investigation began as a missing person's case in early June and then uncovered evidence that Waggoner was fatally shot on June 2 at his home in rural Lerna, where Newcomb also was living at the time.

Based on the evidence from this investigation, Robbins also filed a charge that states Newcomb transported the remains to Crawford County with his mother's help and attempted to dispose of this body on the rural property of a family friend there.

The Crawford County State's Attorney's Office has charged his mother, Angela Newcomb, 58, of Robinson, with concealment of a homicidal death and obstruction of justice.

Roberts said Angela Newcomb told investigators that she met her son on June 3 at Waggoner's residence and then followed him in her car as he drove a dump truck for an hour and a half through the countryside.

After the dump truck ran out of gas, Roberts said Newcomb moved Waggoner's body from this truck to the back seat of her vehicle.

"(Angela Newcomb) drove straight home and put her vehicle in her garage and shut the door," Roberts said. The special agent said she told investigators that Newcomb later arrived at her home and took her vehicle with the remains still in the back seat.

Roberts said family friend Hiley Schulte, 52, of Oblong told investigators that Newcomb subsequently brought Waggoner's body to her rural property and hid it under a tarp for a few days before attempting to dispose of the remains.

"(Schulte) represented that Lance burned the body," Roberts said, adding that she later took investigators to a location where remains were found. Schulte is charged in Crawford County with concealment of a homicidal death.

Roberts said other evidence includes a suicide note purportedly from Waggoner that Newcomb presented to police looking into the missing person's case, a note that did not match other samples of Waggoner's handwriting in the home.

In addition, Roberts said investigators found two spent 22-caliber shells in Waggoner's yard.

During the hearing, public defender Shon Park said he took issue with investigators not providing physical evidence at this stage linking the two shells to Newcomb or confirming that an examination of the remains has found that gunshots were the cause of death.

Park also questioned some conflicting statements in the investigation report from Newcomb's girlfriend and from her friend, who had contacted the Mattoon Police Department on June 3 with her concerns that Newcomb had murdered Waggoner.

Regarding possible motive, Roberts stated that Angela Newcomb reported to investigators that her son said a neighbor told him that Waggoner would be tortured if Newcomb did not kill him.

Robbins said investigators are still trying to determine if this claim is valid and, if it is, which neighbor made this statement to Newcomb and why.

"We are looking at all possibilities," Robbins said.

Newcomb, who remains in the custody of the Cumberland County jail, has a status hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.

Angela Newcomb, who is free on bond, has pleaded not guilty and has a pre-trial conference set for Wednesday. Schulte, also free on bond, has not entered a plea as she awaits a Wednesday court appearance and Sept. 18 preliminary hearing.