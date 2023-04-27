Age: 38

Occupation: Partner, West & Company, LLC

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Partner at a firm that is listed in the top 1% of all accounting firms.

Community involvement: Rotary Club (past president and treasurer), Past Mattoon Youth Wrestling club treasurer, Mattoon Area Industrial Development treasurer, St. Johns Lutheran Church and School member and treasurer.

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? My dad. He passed away in 2010; a lot has changed in these last 13 years. It’d be amazing to just talk to him for a short period of time.

Who inspires you to be better? My family. My wife is a saint and my kids are pretty awesome. They are the reason I try to be the best I can.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Figuring out a way to convince my wife to marry me. Ask anybody who knows us and they’ll tell you, she settled.

What are your three favorite movies? "Super Troopers," Will Farrell movies, and well pretty much any other dumb movie. You shouldn’t have to think with movies.