Age: 27

Occupation: Community development and planning director, city of Mattoon

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: National service and public service have deeply influenced who I am both personally and professionally. I served as a community economic development volunteer in Peace Corps in the Republic of Macedonia from 2019-2020 with the municipality of Kriva Palanka working on youth-oriented projects before assisting with the global Peace Corps evacuation due to COVID-19. In Peace Corps your main task is to integrate culturally, learn a new language, build capacity through your assigned role, and to promote mutual understanding between residents of the United States and residents of the host-country. I’ve served five terms in AmeriCorps State and National and as an AmeriCorps VISTA Leader across the US. AmeriCorps is a network of local, state, and national service programs that connect over 70,000 Americans each year in intensive service to meet community needs in education, the environment, public safety, health, and homeland security. My favorite AmeriCorps term was in Alamosa, CO where I served fulltime with 20-plus other AmeriCorps members at a homeless shelter and food bank for a year. When I was 22, in my hometown of Sarasota, Florida I served as campaign manager for the former Mayor, Jen Ahearn-Koch, who was elected in 2017 and thankfully again in 2022. Jen continues to fight to keep Sarasota a welcoming place for everyone. On that campaign I learned about the importance of flexibility and resiliency. I was also privileged to serve as student body president of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, where our administration was able to leverage $1,700,000 in student funds to create a state of the art student space on campus: the Student Commons. All of these experiences profoundly changed my worldview for the better and oriented it towards impacting those who are most vulnerable. I bring those experiences I have had and the friendships/memories I have made, with me wherever I am and in whatever I do.

Community involvement:

I came to Mattoon in 2022 as a WIU Fellow in Community Development/AmeriCorps Member, serving as Mattoon in Motion’s sole staff member. After my term concluded, I was then elected board president of Mattoon in Motion for 2023 and was also hired by the city to serve as their planner and economic developer.

In case you aren’t aware, Mattoon in Motion is a local non-profit that coordinates volunteering and shared resources for community impact to foster growth and economic transformation in the Mattoon area through support of programs benefiting individuals and businesses.

Last year we were able to get a lot done! Together we:

Won the T-Mobile Hometown Grant Award, a nationally competitive program, to establish a community pocket park where Shores-Jewelry burned down in 2019.

Secured a $3,000,000 commitment from Consolidated Communications to expand broadband accessibility in Mattoon and Coles County.

Developed, fundraised, and implemented a $60,000 remote worker recruitment campaign called Move to Mattoon that was featured in Fortune Magazine, Governing Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal.

Earned Mattoon it’s Better Cities for Pets Certification from MarsPetcare.

Hosted the WCIA Our Town: Mattoon event on July 15th 2022 downtown, with eleven food trucks, multiple live performances, with over 1,000 residents attending!

As for the City side of things, I have been very excited to begin revisions to existing land use regulations in order to make more sustainable development possible in Mattoon as we continue to grow. It has been a privilege to be in a position to support fantastic community groups to achieve their goals and hopefully bring some new and exciting projects to Mattoon very soon.

Namely, our Bike Committee has applied for funding to develop a community pump track and garden area along the bike trail. I’m also working with a few city council members to develop new pickleball courts at Peterson Park and to construct new walking/biking trails at Lake Paradise and bring some great improvements to Lake Mattoon.

It is because of our community’s collaborative mindset that we continue to advance and realize new opportunities. It is my hope that I can further encourage this culture across the entirety of our community.

Who would play you in a movie of your life? Jack Black. No questions asked.

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be?

If we’re speaking in regard to strictly well-known historical figures, I am completely torn between Marcus Aurelius and Josip Broz Tito.

Marcus Aurelius and his writings deeply comforted me during some of the harder points of my life, and they helped me mentally reframe things that were affecting me in a positive way. What does it mean to lead a good life? What does it mean to be a good person? Who gets to determine these things? What actually matters? These are all things that Aurelius fights with himself over in the book Meditations. I personally enjoy the quote: “You have power over your mind - not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.”

Alternatively, if Marcus Aurelius was supernaturally predisposed, I would definitely like to have a meal with Josip Broz Tito, the former leader of Yugoslavia. Having served in the Republic of Macedonia, it’s interesting to me to have heard from so many people I met about one person; good or bad, that impact is there and I’d be interested to share a meal. It’s also a bit selfish, I deeply miss Balkan food like Ajvar and Burek and I’d imagine that is what we’d be eating paired with some great Macedonian Vranac wine.

Who inspires you to be better? My girlfriend, Jamie Lynn Golladay. She is, by far, the most resilient and thoughtful person I have ever met. She constantly reminds me of what it means to be a good person, and helps me refocus on what is truly important in life: helping others.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Serving our country in AmeriCorps and Peace Corps for over five years. National service, be it in AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, the military, or even just volunteering in your local community has the capacity to change your outlook on life and can help you find connection to your fellow citizens. I have experienced so many challenging and simultaneously wonderful things as a result of my service to our country and community.

Through service you help a lot of people, but what I am most proud of from my experience is connecting with people I might not have associated with otherwise. I have broken bread with Americans from all different sorts of backgrounds: liberals, conservatives, communists, capitalists, constitutionalists, socialists, and libertarians among others. All of the above live in our communities. All of the above are types of people who just want to lead a good life. And most importantly, all of the above are human.

Service allowed me to take a step back and try to understand other people’s points of view, meeting them where they are. While I don’t always see eye to eye with folks, I’m grateful for those experiences with people who thought differently than I did. While we worked to change the lives of those who were less fortunate, we also changed each other. Because if not for them, I wouldn’t know what it is that I believe in, by comparison.

What are your three favorite movies? In no particular order, "Submarine," "The Godfather," and "Howl’s Moving Castle."