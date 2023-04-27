Age: 33

Occupation: Vice president, Drake Homes

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: I’m actually starting on what I would call my biggest accomplishment thus far in my career. Drake Homes has been chosen to build the new middle school/high school for St. John’s Lutheran Church and School. I plan on sending all of my children to St. John’s, so it’s surreal to think that I will be building my children’s future school. Plus, this project will not only affect my children, but it will be a positive impact for our community with generations to come. I like to think of this project as a once-in-a-lifetime job, but I’d be happy to top it, any time.

Community involvement: My family and I try to be as involved in our church, Home Church, as possible. Additionally, I am apart of the Growth Committee at St. John’s, helping raise $7 million to help fund the school building. I BLEED BLUE, and have enjoyed helping raise money for EIU athletics, while also serving on the Board of Directors. I am currently apart of a group who is working hand-in-hand with Fellowship of Christian Athletes to grow the programs in East-Central Illinois. Smaller commitments of time: MAPPING for Charleston, local political events, partner financially with various groups which help our community. My philosophy: If you ask for help, I’ll try and give it. If I see you need help, I’ll do whatever I can to help. If it makes our world a better place, figure out how to help.

Who would play you in a movie of your life? Charlize Theron circa "Snow White and the Huntsman" … Not the Monster version. That would be awkward.

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? God. It’s always going to be God. Just to sit in his presence, or hug him, or THANK him. Wow, that would be unimaginable. Makes me warm just thinking about it.

Who inspires you to be better? I don’t think I could name one person who inspires me to be better. I pull my inspiration from so many places: my husband, my kids, my friends, other area business owners, social media influencers. I’m fueled by the drive to provide for my family, and my love for my job makes that easy. Naturally, I see success and I gravitate toward it.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? My 2-year-old daughter loves to pray. I will never forget a time that she reminded me we needed to pray, instead of the other way around. I’m proud to be raising Christian babies who will do good in this world.

What are your three favorite movies? Because of my daughter’s love for Disney, (we have a shared passion) her current favorite movies, which mean they’re my favorite movies, are "Mulan," "Moana" and "Tangled." Before kids, I might have said "Tristan and Isolde," "Ever After" and anything Disney.