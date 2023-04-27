Age: 27

Occupation: Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser, Charleston CUSD 1

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Assisted in the rebuilding of the Charleston High School agriculture program and Trojan A&M Center. Helped acquire a new greenhouse at Charleston High School for the first time ever. Led students to compete at the state level with their Supervised Agricultural Experience programs. Accepted as one of 20 applicants nationwide to attend the Texas State University Agricultural Mechanics Academy. Earned a certification as a Lincoln Electric SMAW, MIG, and FCAW welding instructor.

Community involvement: Partnered with CHS Interact club to build Little Free Libraries for the Charleston Community. Led students to provide meals for local farmers at the Ashmore Grain Elevator. Assisted with the creation and opening of a student-based storefront at CHS to market student-built products, plants, and apparel to the local community. Volunteered at the Coles County Youth in Agriculture banquet.

Who would play you in a movie of your life? John Krasinski

Who inspires you to be better? My wife, our two-year-old son Beck, and our three-month-old son Briggs have been the biggest motivation. Additionally, my high school students challenge me every day to be better.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Getting accepted into the Texas State University Agriculture Mechanics Academy and gaining invaluable training to further my knowledge in ag mechanics.

What are your three favorite movies? "Star Wars," "Cars" and "Fury."