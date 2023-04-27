Age: 17

Occupation: Owner, Goonan Lawn and Landscape

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: National Honor Society, high honor roll, Lake Land’s Presidential List, Rotary Student of the Month

Community involvement: Fit-2-Serve, United Christian Church, Mattoon High School soccer and track.

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? Andrew Carnegie or Henry Ford

What is the most courageous thing you have ever done? A two-week backpacking trip in New Mexico.

Who inspires you to be better? My parents, friends and coaches.