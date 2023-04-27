Age: 36

Occupation: Director, Charleston Carnegie Public Library

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Well, becoming the director of the Charleston Carnegie Public Library is a pretty big career highlight. I worked at the library as a clerk while I was an undergrad at EIU, and years later, when I earned my degree in library and information sciences, I was fortunate enough to be able to come back. Since returning, I have been able to work with some amazing individuals as we helped guide the library towards positive and meaningful changes. One of the changes I am most proud of was leading the library to become fine free. Fines neither teach responsibility nor motivate patrons to return items on time. Instead, fines make patrons less likely to return to the library, and they keep community members from using the library out of fear of a fine they cannot afford, adding to the social inequity found within our community. Every member of our community deserves equal access to what the library provides and removing fines took us one step closer towards that belief. Another project I am incredibly proud of is the creation of the Coles County Social Service Navigators. With grant funds from the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, we were able to create a social services program aimed at helping community members find, understand, and obtain assistance. This program has been running for just over six months and has been able to help so many community members with application assistance, community referrals to other agencies and nonprofits in our area, transportation assistance, and more. We have seen this program grow in the short time it has been running, and I am so proud to be able to offer it to our community.

Community involvement: One of the amazing things about working at the library is that I get to work with the community every single day. I love being able to have community involvement from the person-to-person level and then all the way up to the organizational level. Through the library, I’ve been fortunate enough to work with the Charleston School District, East Central Illinois ROSC, the Urban Butterfly Initiative, and more. I’ve been lucky enough to sit on boards for the Academy of Lifelong Learning, the Charleston Census Committee, and Readers’ Bridge. As the library, our mission is to help connect our community, not only to resources, technology, education, and experiences, but also to each other. We host everything from book clubs to baby showers to blood drives. As the director of the library, I am grateful for the opportunity to be involved at these varying levels and for everyone I get a chance to connect with.

Who would play you in a movie of your life? I mean, I like my life, but that sounds like a pretty boring movie. I think if that were to happen, it would need to be given some energy —some music— some lights! And there is only one group that can truly do that: The Muppets. Now, Kermit might seem like the obvious choice. He leads the Muppets; I lead the library. He plays the banjo; I once tried to learn how to play the banjo. But ultimately, he has too much anxiety and I don’t need that kind of energy in my life. It would need to be a Muppet that seems “normal” at a passing glance, and a Muppet that once you spend some time with them, you quickly realize that are anything but. I think, with that criteria in mind, the obvious choice is Swedish Chef. He’s a chef, so he has some level of expertise in his field…right? Plus, I like to cook.

Who inspires you to be better? There are many answers to this question. One answer would be my son. I want to do work he will be proud of — for him to say “My Dad did this!” with pride is always an inspiration. I want to work to give him a community he deserves. Another answer would be the staff here at the library. Everyone here does so much for our community. I see the staff here go above and beyond every single day, and they are a constant source of inspiration. One of the other main sources of inspiration for me would be my colleagues throughout the city of Charleston. I get to spend time and work with individuals from the varying city departments, and they are all so dedicated, passionate, and driven to improve our community. I am constantly blown away by how much they do, how forward they think, and everything they accomplish for this community, and they are all a source of inspiration to be better as I want to ensure the Library is keeping up!