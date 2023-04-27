Age: 28

Occupation: Student ministry leader, Truth & Grace Fellowship and owner of Relentless Fitness

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: After attending Concordia University Chicago, I left the area to pursue a career in the fitness industry interning at Max Effort Muscle in Columbus, Ohio before taking a job as strength and conditioning/assistant football coach at Evangelical Christian School in Ft. Myers, Florida. While visiting home (evacuating Hurricane Irma) I met my beautiful wife, Ramie. I moved back to Mattoon in 2018 and served as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes area representative until 2021. In March of 2021, I was able to achieve a lifelong goal of purchasing and operating an old school, golden era gym after the purchase/renaming of the former JD’s Health Club to the current Relentless Fitness. Relentless Fitness has brought back powerlifting to the community hosting two competitions yearly the Christmas Classic (December) and the Battle for the Bagel (July). After being ordained in October of 2021, I began the role of student pastor at Truth & Grace Fellowship. Over the last two years I have been blessed to minister and serve local teens and their families through Revolution Youth Midweeks, Summer Conferences, and other community events hosted by Truth & Grace Fellowship. Most recently, my story comes full circle now volunteering as an assistant football and strength coach at Mattoon High School. Extremely thankful to be back around the greatest sport in the world. Mattoon is such an incredible community with so much opportunity and tradition. It is a blessing to be able to call my hometown, home for my family, and to be able to serve and work alongside such great people.

Community involvement: Student pastor at Truth & Grace Fellowship, host and meet coordinator for Christmas Classic and Battle for the Bagel powerlifting meets and assistant football and strength coach at Mattoon High School.

Who would play you in a movie of your life? Kevin James

What is the most courageous thing you have ever done? Moving the day after college graduation to Columbus, Ohio where I knew no one. With the plan of sleeping on the couch of a contact over social media, in order to work an unpaid internship and learn from some of the most successful people in the fitness industry as well as train daily at one of the Top 10 most hardcore gyms in America.

Who inspires you to be better? My relationship with Jesus Christ. I truly believe it is a gift each day to be able to serve and work in this community. I want to strive each day to be a good steward of all that He has blessed me with.