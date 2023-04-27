Age: 40

Occupation: Event coordinator, Eastern Illinois Education for Employment System 340 and owner of Plush Boutique & Restyled by Plush

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: I successfully started my own business out of my living room and eventually opened a brick and mortar storefront. I was the first boutique in the area to launch our own app. I still have a passion for fashion, but since starting as an event coordinator at Eastern IL Education for Employment System we have gone online only. I have enjoyed getting back to my education roots. Promoting career and technical education for high school students in our region has been exciting. I have successfully grown our local Construction Trades Expo and look forward to adding and growing more events to our area!

Community involvement: I'm always staying busy. Whether it's with EIEFES, the boutique, or with our children. I have served as a ClassE mentor and current board member, I've led the ClassE Prom Dress Sale, LWIA Youth Committee Member, LIFT Advisory Board Member for Childcare, LIFT Advisory Board Member for HVAC-Manufacturing, Women in Business Boutique Blvd Summit Speaker, Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital Festival of Trees Tree designer/donator, served on the Charleston Chamber Board, co-creator of the Charleston Area Retailers to promote small businesses and most recently I've been involved in the Mapping the Future of our Community program in Charleston - Charleston CAN.

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? I know this isn't your typical "anyone from history" brilliant or interesting person, but it's my family history. I would love to have dinner with my Great Grandpa Humphrey. He was the only great grandparent that passed away before I was born. I have memories of all of my other great grandparents and I'm sure he would have some great stories to tell about his life and working on the railroad in the 1940s. And let's be honest, if anyone knows my grandpa Leland, you know his dad would have some great stories to dish out on him - and possibly my great uncles too.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Most of my immediate family lives in Colorado. While vacationing several years ago, I spent a day with my sister, brother, and brother-in-law climbing the Manitou Springs Incline. As we started I thought to myself "this isn't so bad" then the elevation quickly set in and the stairs looked endless. We won't talk about my time or the amount of selfies my sister and I took on the way up. Once we reached the top of the mountain and looked down, the view was spectacular. The sense of accomplishment I felt at that moment was something I will never forget. It was well worth the leg pain I felt the next day too.