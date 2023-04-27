Age: 39

Occupation: Senior partner, SC3F Wealth Management

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Building and growing a business with awesome colleagues. On multiple occasions, named Premier Advisor by Wells Fargo Advisors and to Forbes Next-Generation Top Wealth Advisor List.

Community involvement: On the board of CCAR and member of Charleston Rotary Club. Previously served on Charleston Library Board for nine years.

Who would play you in a movie of your life? Jesse Eisenberg. We may have some similar mannerisms and energy.

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? My grandpa Don, who passed away 14 years ago. He was so kind and wise, and I’d love to just soak up more of that, especially now that I’m older and have some better perspective.

What is the most courageous thing you have ever done? Proposing to my now-wife Rachael on a jumbotron at a basketball game during a “kiss cam” segment.

Who inspires you to be better? Just family. My dad’s a role model, and my wife is such a steady, consistent source of calm.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Aspiring to be a good dad, husband, friend, family member, advisor to clients, coworker, and member of the community.

What are your three favorite movies? "Hoop Dreams," "Almost Famous" and "The Firm."