Age: 35

Occupation: General counsel, Rural King

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Earned certified financial planner certification. Five years in private legal practice, helping those in need of legal services. During that time, tried multiple cases to verdict, including (at that time) largest jury verdict in Richland County history. Past recipient of Pro-bono service Award in Fifth Judicial Circuit. Over five years practicing law in house at Rural King as general counsel, and during that time I have taken an expanded role serving on the executive team, and overseeing risk management, procurement, and the family office.

Community involvement: Serve on the Arland D. Williams Scholarship and ClassE boards and a Land of Lincoln Legal Aid volunteer.

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? Jesus

What accomplishment are you most proud of? My family. I have been married for seven years and we have two daughters who are 3 and almost 2. The opportunity to practice law, help others, and knowing I have always done all I could to help get my clients the best outcome