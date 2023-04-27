Age: 39

Occupation: Individual service coordinator, Prairieland Service Coordination, Inc.

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: 2018-2019 EIU Greek Advisor of the Year; SACIS Volunteer of the year 2019; Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Diplomat of the Year; Kiwanis Distinguished Lt. Governor – 2021/2022, and Charleston Kiwanis 2022 Volunteer of the Year.

Community involvement: Mid-IL Big Brothers Big Sisters Board president and secretary, 2022–present; Kiwanis Illinois-Eastern Iowa District Lt. Governor Division 26, 2020-present; Charleston Kiwanis Club, president 2018–2020; Mattoon Kiwanis Club, secretary 2020-present; East Central Illinois Transition Committee, president 2020–present; EIU Kappa Delta Sorority CAB advisor 2015-present, SACIS On-call Volunteer, 2007-present

Who would play you in a movie of your life? I’d choose Michelle Yeoh or Lucy Liu

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? Robin Williams and George Carlin.

Who inspires you to be better? My son, Jaxon.