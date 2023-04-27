Age: 28

Occupation: Chief executive officer, Clear Water Service Corporation

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Illinois Air National Guard, 2012 to present, which has included one deployment to the Middle East. Was named 2017 Airman of the Year, Special Mission Flight, 264th Combat Communications Squadron. Earned class A water operator license 2017, served as general manager of Clear Water from October 2021-July 2022 and became CEO of Clear Water in July 2022.

Community involvement: Volunteer as cemetery supervisor for Paradise Township since 2019.

Who inspires you to be better? I have some of the most inspiring role models in every facet of my life, but my motivation comes from my kids. They drive me to strive for the betterment of not only myself but our community.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Serving in the military.