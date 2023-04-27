Age: 31
Occupation: President/CEO, Olmsted Brothers Insulation and Midwest C&A, Inc.
Community involvement: Charleston Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors 2020–present, serving as chair in 2022, and board of directors for the Charleston Country Club.
Who would play you in a movie of your life? Gerrard Butler
If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
Who inspires you to be better? My wife, Megan Barrow
What are your three favorite movies? "Shooter," "Hook" and "The Book of Eli"
What would your perfect Saturday be like? Good weather, golfing, and spending time with family.