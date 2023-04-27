Age: 31

Occupation: President/CEO, Olmsted Brothers Insulation and Midwest C&A, Inc.

Community involvement: Charleston Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors 2020–present, serving as chair in 2022, and board of directors for the Charleston Country Club.

Who would play you in a movie of your life? Gerrard Butler

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ

Who inspires you to be better? My wife, Megan Barrow

What are your three favorite movies? "Shooter," "Hook" and "The Book of Eli"