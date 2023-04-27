Age: 17

Occupation: Librarian, Mattoon Public Library

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: I am the youngest person ever to be hired at the public library in Mattoon. I have won two art awards, one for most voted artwork (Winter of 2021) and one for the being the most voted artist (Summer of 2022). Last summer, I received a full-ride scholarship from the Mattoon Arts Council to attend a writing camp at Eastern Illinois University. I am also very proud of my language learning progress. I take Portuguese lessons outside of school and have attended French classes all of my years of high school.

Community involvement: Founded a writing club with fellow author Christina Delay through Mattoon Public Library. Through the library, I also helped with the YMCA program alongside Denise Porter in which we prepared a book and activities for kids to enjoy for an extended period of time during the summer.

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? If I had the opportunity to sit down and speak with anyone from history, it would be Jorge Luis Borges, an Argentinian writer who wrote poignant short stories. He was also a translator for his own work, a polyglot that was fluent in not only Spanish, (his native language) but also French, English, and German, to name a few. If I were to speak with him, the conversation would most certainly be centered around language and the art of communicating through ficciones.

Who inspires you to be better? I think the concept of who I want to become is who inspires me most. Whenever I feel defeated or like I should just give up on goals that seem impossible, I remind myself of how badly I wanted them, and it makes me work even harder for what I want. The idea that the person I will become is affected by a series of actions and consequences that I willingly set forth in the present betters myself in my life.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? One accomplishment that I am most proud of is passing my first interview with the Rotary program for studying abroad. I felt like I was suddenly confident in my situation, and sure of the outcome that I had set forth for myself. Even though my mom decided against it at the last moment, I am still proud of my courage and bravery in the situation. I put all of my fears behind me and set my longtime goal of going to Brazil in front of me.