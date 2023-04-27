Age: 17
Occupation: Librarian, Mattoon Public Library
Career highlights and/or accomplishments: I am the youngest person ever to be hired at the public library in Mattoon. I have won two art awards, one for most voted artwork (Winter of 2021) and one for the being the most voted artist (Summer of 2022). Last summer, I received a full-ride scholarship from the Mattoon Arts Council to attend a writing camp at Eastern Illinois University. I am also very proud of my language learning progress. I take Portuguese lessons outside of school and have attended French classes all of my years of high school.
Community involvement: Founded a writing club with fellow author Christina Delay through Mattoon Public Library. Through the library, I also helped with the YMCA program alongside Denise Porter in which we prepared a book and activities for kids to enjoy for an extended period of time during the summer.
If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? If I had the opportunity to sit down and speak with anyone from history, it would be Jorge Luis Borges, an Argentinian writer who wrote poignant short stories. He was also a translator for his own work, a polyglot that was fluent in not only Spanish, (his native language) but also French, English, and German, to name a few. If I were to speak with him, the conversation would most certainly be centered around language and the art of communicating through ficciones.
Who inspires you to be better? I think the concept of who I want to become is who inspires me most. Whenever I feel defeated or like I should just give up on goals that seem impossible, I remind myself of how badly I wanted them, and it makes me work even harder for what I want. The idea that the person I will become is affected by a series of actions and consequences that I willingly set forth in the present betters myself in my life.
What accomplishment are you most proud of? One accomplishment that I am most proud of is passing my first interview with the Rotary program for studying abroad. I felt like I was suddenly confident in my situation, and sure of the outcome that I had set forth for myself. Even though my mom decided against it at the last moment, I am still proud of my courage and bravery in the situation. I put all of my fears behind me and set my longtime goal of going to Brazil in front of me.
What are your three favorite movies? My three favorite movies are "Moonlight," "Lady Bird," and "Hoje Eu Quero Voltar Sozinho," a Brazilian movie.