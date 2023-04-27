Age: 33

Occupation: Assistant principal, Mattoon High School

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: I started my teaching career at Mattoon High School in 2016 teaching math. From there, I transitioned to a year at Effingham High School before returning to Mattoon High School the following year. I coached girl’s track at MHS for six years and cross country for five years. In 2022, I was offered the opportunity to serve in the position of assistant principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Serving in this larger capacity has given me the opportunity to impact more students and work more directly toward lasting and impactful change for our students and school.

Community involvement: Through my position at Mattoon High School, I have some wonderful opportunities to partner with organizations in the community, such as One Hope United, The Fields Church and Fit-2-Serve, to provide some incredible opportunities and resources for our students. I have also worked with Fit-2-Serve to help with community garden projects over the summer.

What is the most courageous thing you have ever done? Joining the Marines. I can remember being very unsure of this decision when I made it at 19, but knowing that I needed a change and wanted to be part of something bigger. I wanted to serve others and this seemed like a direct path to do so. I have had the fortunate blessing of being the recipient of a tremendous amount of service from others throughout my life and would not be the person that I am today without it, so finding a way to give back was important to me.

Who inspires you to be better? I would say the big three here are my husband, my son, and my students. Knowing that they are looking to me for guidance, partnership, and to model the best version of myself that I can be keeps me looking for opportunities to grow on a daily basis.