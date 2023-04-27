Age: 35

Occupation: Senior vice president, director of Loan Operations, First Mid Bank & Trust

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: During the last 12 years at First Mid I have embodied our company vision statement to be nimble, community-focused, committed to quality, growth and earned independence for the benefit of our stakeholders. I have been involved with nine bank mergers helping blend corporate cultures and aligning our company values with employee engagement, community development and focusing on customer success. I started managing a team of five and grew in my knowledge and leadership to now managing a team of 63 across our footprint and in a variety of job functions at the bank, Commercial Processing, Consumer and Merchant Financing, Loan Servicing, Special Projects and Acquisitions. I serve on 14 committees in our organization and assist with countless projects which allows me to learn from others as well as sharing my knowledge to achieve our organizational objectives.

Community involvement: I am a member of the First Baptist Church of Mattoon, St. Johns Lutheran School Fundraising Committee, American Cancer Society and provide coaching on speech, presentation, and body language for county fair pageant contestants in our footprint.

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? Marie Curie, a pioneering physicist, and scientist, who coined the term radioactivity, discovered two new elements (radium and polonium) and developed a portable X-ray machine. She was far ahead of her time and faced adversity and discrimination in her career, as this was a male dominated field.

Who inspires you to be better? My late mother, Marcia McQueen, always inspired me to be the best version of myself. She lived selflessly to teach, educate, and love unconditionally. I live by the example she set for me. My husband and children today inspire me to continue to improve myself in communication, living in the moment and listening with the intent to understand, not the intent to reply. That is a hard skill to master.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? I am most proud of my ability to juggle being a wife and mother while working in a corporate environment that calls for a good deal of my time, energy, and mental capacity. I don’t always juggle it perfectly, but each day I try to give all areas of my life 100% of me.