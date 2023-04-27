Age: 24

Occupation: Certified residential real estate appraiser, Corrie Appraisal & Consulting, Inc.

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: I have always had an interest in real estate, having grown up in a real estate family. There are developers, realtors, property managers and landlords in my family, but I am the first appraiser. To become a certified residential appraiser, you must have a bachelor’s degree, complete 1,500 experience hours, complete 12 required courses and sit for a state exam. This endeavor is time consuming and takes extreme dedication. I graduated with my bachelor’s degree (in business management) in two years and proceeded to work under Corrie Appraisal & Consulting, Inc. to start the process of getting certified, this took, close to, an additional two years. As a certified residential appraiser, I provide appraisals on residential properties along with duplexes or multi-family of up to four units. I work in the surrounding counties, which include Coles, Effingham, Cumberland, Moultrie, Shelby and Douglas, and I have completed over 1,000 residential appraisals. I have helped expand Corrie Appraisal & Consulting, Inc. into the Effingham County residential appraisal work market, which has increased market area production and name recognition. I have also been a member of The Appraiser Coach exclusive “Dream Team” group that involves quarterly mastermind meetings with other VIP appraisers, accountability groups and check-ins to raise your competency not only as an appraiser, but also a business owner. This is a privilege, as one must be accepted into the group and only one person from each area is able to attend to combat non-compete or bias. I am currently working toward obtaining my certified general real estate appraiser license, which means I will be able to complete farm ground appraisals and commercial properties. This requires 3,000 experience hours, an additional seven required courses and a state exam. I hope to complete this achievement within the next year or two. I also hope to start investing in real estate this year and purchase my first rental property. I love my job as it offers the flexibility of both in-office and out of office work, with everyday being different.

Community involvement: I have had the pleasure of growing up in Mattoon and attending Lake Land College, as well as Eastern Illinois University. As a Coles County native, I am eager to get involved more within our community. I have been in attendance at fundraising events such as Cheers for Sarah Bush Lincoln, May Merriment next month at the YMCA and Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. Professionally, I am a member of the Central Illinois Board of Realtors as well as Midwest Real Estate Data. I hope to join Mattoon Emerging Leaders and get more involved within business entrepreneurship environments such as Elevate. I think growing personally, professionally, and within our community is a vital part of making Coles County a great place to live.

Who would play you in a movie of your life? A young version of Amanda Seyfried

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be?

I would love to have dinner with the people’s princess, Princess Diana, as she was an international icon and had a genuine interest in others. She was heavily involved in charities and made the world a better place.

What is the most courageous thing you have ever done? At the age of 22, I traveled solo to Greece for a week. It was out of the box for me, but I believe we grow the most when we are uncomfortable.

Who inspires you to be better? My parents inspire me to be better. They are my biggest supporters and have been throughout every stage of my life. They showed me what a great work ethic looks like and instilled other fundamental characteristics from a young age. My family and friends are always there for me and give great advice. I also have amazing mentors in my life that provide great support and insight on both a personal and professional level.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? I am very proud and honored to have earned this recognition.

What are your three favorite movies? "The Italian Job" (fun fact — my first car was also a Mini Cooper), "Mamma Mia" and "Taken."