Age: 34

Occupation: School counselor

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: There was a time in my life when I wasn’t sure I would complete a bachelor’s degree. Recently completing my masters in education leadership is definitely a career highlight for me. Directing the drama program at Paris High School has also been a career highlight. We have produced some outstanding productions that would rival those produced by much larger schools.

Community involvement: I am one of the founders of the newly revived Paris Community Theater. The organization provided the opportunity for students and adults to perform and be a part of live entertainment. I have played an active role in providing opportunities for youth in the community to showcase their talents.

Who would play you in a movie of your life? Maybe Zac Efron? We share a similar passion towards life and exploring this beautiful world.

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? This is a tough one. There are several. I would say Alexander Hamilton, and get his perspective on being a Founding Father in 1776 and a pop culture phenomenon in 2015.

What is the most courageous thing you have ever done? I don’t get scared of much. I would say the most courageous thing I have done is just taking chances when I’ve had the opportunity to make a change and a difference. Oftentimes we just stick to what we know and are comfortable with. I’m willing to take a leap.

Who inspires you to be better? Becoming a husband and father has really pushed me to be the best version of myself. I want to make my wife and daughter proud.

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Masters degree. The Paris High School production of "Les Misérables."

What are your three favorite movies? "O Brother Where Art Thou," "Robin Hood Men in Tights," and "The Holiday."