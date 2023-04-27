Age: 35

Occupation: General surgeon, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center

Career highlights and/or accomplishments: Establishing a robotic program at Sarah Bush and getting the bariatric program back up and going with the amazing support staff that was already in place.

Community involvement: Coles County Medical Society

Who would play you in a movie of your life? Leonardo Decaprio

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be? Dinner party with Abraham Lincoln, Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla, Thomas Edison, Leonardo da Vinc and Isaac Newton.

Who inspires you to be better? My friends and family, they are a constant reminder of why I do what I do on a daily basis and makes sure I am working hard to improve lives around me

What accomplishment are you most proud of? Completing medical school and residency. It is a very long difficult path but worth it in the end.

What are your three favorite movies? "Shawshank Redemption," "Inception," "The Prestige." Really, anything that keeps me guessing until the end.