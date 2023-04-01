MATTOON — Dozens of area residents suffered damage in Saturday's tornado even though the storm didn't hit their homes or businesses. The storm leveled six of the 11 units at Jake's storage center, 1109 S. 19th Street. The roof and walls of the storage units scattered over a wide area around 19th Street, leaving concrete slabs with stacks of items for people to go through. Some items stayed about where the units once were, other items were strewn across a wide area, leaving the lot with an appearance of a giant rummage sale. Beginning Sunday, space renters returned to their units, looking for salvageable items. Other items are left behind for a bulldozer...MATTOON — Tornado victims ready to rebuild before they receive insurance or other settlements could get a helping hand from the state. State Treasurer Judy Baar Topinka said Tuesday she'll make up to $25 million available for short-term, low-interest loans to help the community rebuild from Saturday morning's tornado. Topinka toured parts of the tornado-damaged area Tuesday morning before making the announcement at a City Hall news conference...CHARLESTON — A new building will soon begin to take shape in the Coles Business Park, housing two local companies that are expanding their business to an international level. Advantage Information Technologies, Inc. and Auctions Buy Us will build a 9,600 square foot structure east of the building. Coles Together President Bob Luther was enthusiastic about the addition to the business park, and he said that it will likely help draw more businesses to the park, located near the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Loxa Road...CHARLESTON — Abraham Lincoln enthusiasts will have the opportunity to obtain an interesting and unique collectible Saturday at the annual Lincoln-Sargent Foundation dinner. A woodcut by Chicago artist Charles Turzak will be placed on the auction block with the proceeds benefiting the 1840s homestead...MATTOON — The Mattoon High School chess team tied for sixth in the state team tournament last weekend at Illinois State University. The team won five of seven matches in the two-day tournament, including going 3-1 on the first day.