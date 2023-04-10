100 years ago,

April 10, 1923

MATTOON — The unanimous vote of the executive committee of Lawrence Riddle Post of the American Legion, at a meeting held Monday night, decided that hereafter the post will not take active part in the funeral of any ex-service man unless he is, at the time of his death, a paid-up member in good standing of the local post or some other post. It was further decided that the assisting of ex-service men in securing compensation, hospitalization and other forms of assistance would be discontinued for anyone except a legion man. These two steps were taken only after months of deliberation and came after a committee reported that only one out of every six men, registered for military service on the west side of the county, had become a member of the post...LERNA — D.C. McKenzie, proprietor of a restaurant in Lerna, was arrested Monday night by Sheriff McNutt and Deputy Sheriff Shirley and charged with operating a slot machine. McKenzie was released for several days on his own recognizance, following his statement that he did not own the machine but that it belonged to another man whom he would bring into State's Attorney Fletcher's office within the next day or so. According to a statement, McKenzie entered into an agreement with the owner of the machine that he would permit it to be operated in place of business, provided McKenzie received half of all the money taken through the machine.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Mayor Roger Dettro said today that if re-elected he will appoint two members of the new city council to meet with representatives of the Lake Land College Board in an attempt to work out an agreement leading to the construction of a water tower near the college. The water tower is needed, said the mayor, to increase water pressure to the college and other developments in the area. Lake Land is in the process of constructing a physical education building, a classroom building and a vocational workshop. Also under construction along South U.S. 45 near the Interstate 57 interchange is the Mattoon Sheraton Inn, which will contain 100 units and will accommodate up to 500 guests at a banquet in addition to other meeting rooms...CHARLESTON — Campaigning from a hospital bed may not be the usual method of getting votes, but city commissioner candidate, Mrs. Carla Ashmore, isn't letting anything like the loss of a gall bladder keep her out of the race. Mrs. Ashmore, 27, is the only female running in a field of men, seeking seats on the Charleston City Council. Being a former Eastern Illinois University student and presently a Charleston businesswoman, Mrs. Ashmore feels she can see the city's problems from several different angles. One of Mrs. Ashmore's goals is to lower the speed limit on Illinois 16 to 25 m.p.h. within the city limits. Presently the speed reaches 50 m.p.h. at some points. "It's like playing Russian roulette trying to get out of Reynolds Drive and across Illinois 16. There are no sidewalks in that area for school children to walk on," she stated.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man indicted in a major Coles County drug case is now jailed here after being deported from Jamaica. Brad Irons, 48, will make his first court appearance on Tuesday, Assistant State's Attorney John Watson said. He said Irons arrived at the Coles County jail early Thursday. His bond is set at $5 million, meaning he would have to post $500,000 to be released. Irons was one of about a dozen people that a grand jury indicted about a year ago for allegedly being part of a ring that brought cocaine and methamphetamine into Coles County from California....CHARLESTON — A producer of a documentary film told an audience Thursday that the U of I is misrepresenting Indian culture by using Chief Illiniwek as a mascot and their caricatures of Indians. Jay Rosenstein, visiting assistant professor, school of art and design at the University of Illinois, and producer of the film "In Whose Honor, American Indian Mascots in Sports" spoke at EIU. Rosenstein said continued use of the symbols creates incorrect images in people's minds about Indians.

