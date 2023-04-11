100 years ago,

April 11, 1923

MATTOON — Two bunches of keys attached to National Bank of Mattoon key tags No. 205 and No. 2386. Finder please return to National Bank of Mattoon and receive award...NEWTON — Fire at the Indianapolis-Effingham division of the Illinois Central railroad bridge, across the Embarrass river, east of Newton, started supposedly by sparks from a passing train, burned two bents or sections of the east side trestle. The morning passenger train was detoured. Newton via Lawrenceville and Olney to Robinson, and presumably other trains will go over that route...MATTOON — Work on remodeling the room at 1901 Broadway is well under way and is expected to be finished in about two weeks. The entire corner is being torn away and will be replaced by a new front, the cost of which will be about $1,500. The work is in charge of S.T. Ellis. The building is the property of Dave Grounds.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Ray Irey of 2705 Champaign got into his car at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, turned the ignition and then took a wild ride across Champaign and struck the northeast corner of the Rex Lindsay residence at 2704 Champaign. Irey, who was only planning to back out of his driveway, told police that when he started his car the gas pedal stuck. The car had been worked on earlier at a service station, Irey noted...DALTON CITY — The intersection of Illinois 121 and Illinois 128 at the northwest edge of Dalton City will be made a four-way stop, the District 5 headquarters of the Illinois Department of Transportation at Paris announced today. At the present time traffic on Illinois 121 does not stop at the intersection. "Accidents have been occurring at an abnormal rate at this intersection, so it is being made a four-way stop in an effort to reduce the accident rate," the state department explained...OAKLAND — Oakland Mayor Kenneth Dickerson and City Treasurer Meryl Hanner are unopposed in their bid for re-election on April 17. Both are Citizen's Party candidates. City Clerk Helen Parkes of the Citizen's Party faces People's Party candidate Shirley Willison for city clerk.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Gene Leblond, under whose leadership Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center experienced a decade of growth, announced Friday that he will resign as the hospital's president and chief executive officer. He has accepted a similar position at Promina Southern Regional Health System in Atlanta. He said a search firm contacted him to see if he was interested in the new position...EFFINGHAM — An Effingham broadcasting company has reached an agreement to purchase WEIL-TV41. Pending final approval by the FCC, Monroe Media will purchase the station from Lightning Broadcasting Co. Monroe Media is an Effingham-based company with local businessman Terry Monroe as primary shareholder. Monroe has named David Gill as the new general manager of the station. Tod Lancaster, primary shareholder of Lightning Broadcasting, said the company decided to sell the station to focus on the company's core business of advertising, design, and web marketing. The price of the station was not released. Founded in 1993, WEIL broadcasts 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Broadcasting on UHF antennae channel 41, the station is also found on cable channels 20 in Effingham; 19 in Mattoon; 9 in Shelbyville; and 8 in Stewardson, Strasburg, and Windsor...FINDLAY — The bumpy ride into the Lake Shelbyville area should soon be a thing of the past with a project being shared by two state agencies. The Shelby County Board on Wednesday approved a bid of $904,000 from a local construction firm to improve a section of the Findlay Road. Prosser Construction of Shelbyville was the low bidder of three that were submitted in the $1.5 million project to improve 2.9 miles of roadway.