MATTOON — Two automobiles came together on the subway bridge at the corner of Charleston Avenue and South Eighteenth Street Wednesday evening, due to a Ford sedan, in which were two women, being driven without lights. The Ford suffered a damaged rear tire, the repairs to which, Patrolman C.C. Brooks, who was driving the other car, generously offered to pay. The identity of the women in the Ford was not learned...SHELBYVILLE — At a meeting of the city council Tuesday night, a contract for the construction of the new electric light plant for Shelbyville was entered into with the Nixon-Keeley Construction Company of East St. Louis. If the construction company enters into proper bond and the trust company at East St. Louis takes over the certificates of indebtedness, as is expected after preliminary investigations are completed, work on the new plant will start April 16.

MATTOON — Thirty pounds of LSD, valued at $54,870 was seized in a raid at approximately midnight Saturday at the Holiday Inn in Mattoon by authorities, it was revealed late Wednesday afternoon. The cache is believed to be the largest ever confiscated outside a laboratory in the United States, according to William Dye Jr., assistant U.S. attorney at Danville. Arrested during the raid at Holiday Inn by Mattoon police, Illinois Bureau of Investigation agents and area law enforcement personnel was Scott A. Stearns, 20, of Decatur, who is a student at EIU. The IBI, in the press release Wednesday afternoon, stated that authorities had seized a total of 105 pound of marijuana, 41 pounds of LSD, 200 grams of amphetamines and 43 grams of cocaine...CHARLESTON — The Charleston Recreation Board announced Wednesday that it will lease the old sanctuary of the First Christian Church to be used as a community center. Work will begin soon on revamping some of the rooms and areas for use in various activities, said Bob Carlen, city recreation director. Daniel Thornburgh, chairman of the recreation board, has proposed that the center be named the Linder Community Center in honor of the late Lewis S. Linder. Thornburgh felt that Linder's interest in the community, the church, and similar projects would make the naming appropriate...MATTOON — The strike that has been threatened by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association against Ozark Airlines would have only an indirect effect on the Coles County Airport, according to airport manager John W. Farrar. There would be no immediate effect of the strike felt at the airport because Ozark has only administrative personnel assigned to Coles County Airport, according to Farrar. He added that if a strike did take place, commercial operations would eventually slow down and possibly stop, without maintenance personnel elsewhere to perform the needed periodical maintenance checks on the aircraft. Ozark serves 67 cities in 15 states, mostly in the Midwest.