100 years ago,

April 13, 1923

MATTOON — On or about March 16, Russell Hancock, a representative of the American Directory Company of Rockford, appeared at the office of the Association of Commerce and asked for a permit to solicit advertising in a county directory. He stated that it would contain the names of all farmers of the county, together with information as to whether or not they owned their farms, the extent of their holdings, their wives' maiden names and the names of their children, according to Miss Clara Lewis, assistant to the secretary of the association, but at that time acting secretary. According to Miss Lewis, Hancock stated that the directory would be a first class job, printed on good paper with excellent binding, and have other features to make it attractive. In addition, the Association of Commerce was to receive one page of advertising in the directory free. According to some of the people who bought space, Mr. Hancock was generous in his promises, but the directory which his firm has supplied, these same men say, does not measure up to his promises.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A Charleston man has been charged with murder with a motor vehicle in the death early Thursday of the head track and field coach at North Texas State University, Denton, Texas. Carl Derwort, 23, of Charleston, has been indicted by the grand jury in what was called by the Denton Record Chronical newspaper unusually fast action. Derwort is a graduate student in the music department at North Texas State University in Denton. Carl Babcock Jr., coach of the undefeated North Texas State track team, was killed at 12:30 a.m. when he swerved his passenger van to avoid a van driven by Derwort and smashed into a bridge railing...EFFINGHAM — Miss Kay Dorner, 19, of 508 Crestmore was recently crowned Miss Effingham and is on her way to the Miss Illinois pageant to be held in July, and then hopefully, on to the Miss America contest. Miss Dorner, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dorner, says the real meaning of the whole thing really hasn't started to sink in yet. "I can't get excited because it doesn't seem real." A sophomore at EIU, majoring in psychology, Miss Dorner was also first runner-up in the Miss Coles County Fair pageant this year.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Bob Butler, the Coles County sheriff's deputy who was shot earlier this month, is now recovering at home and was able to attend Easter church services Sunday, his wife said. He was shot through the neck and cheek, allegedly by Michael Jenkins, 27, Mattoon, who is also suspected of three robberies and other crimes. Butler picked up Jenkins, who was walking on Fourth Street Road south of Charleston, and they somehow ended up in the 600 block of Jefferson Ave., where the shooting took place. Mrs. Butler said he's able to speak, but still isn't ready to talk publicly about the incident. Butler doesn't remember much about it and hasn't been interviewed by police yet, either, she said.

