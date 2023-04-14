100 years ago,

April 14, 1923

MATTOON — Unless weather conditions rule otherwise, the Meneely Construction Company will begin pouring concrete on the state road between Mattoon and Arcola about the last week in April, Donald Brown, resident engineer for the state highway department stated today. A survey of the work accomplished on the construction of the Mattoon-Arcola road shows that more than half of the grading has been completed, the survey necessary for the bridge work to be done is completed, and practically all the machinery and equipment to be used is on hand. Two of the seven miles of industrial railway track, over which the materials will be hauled, have been laid. This track is being put down between Mattoon and Dorans...BETHANY — The oil men left Wednesday afternoon for their homes. The hole is down as far as the contract called for. 2100 feet and no oil. The hole is now full of sulphur water. The directors met Tuesday afternoon and the stockholders here Wednesday night, and it was decided to go on down to Trenton rock, which they think is about 400 feet deeper. It will be necessary to get four inch casing and it may be two weeks before any more work is done.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Mattoon High School French class students and their teacher departed here for France Friday to spend a week in Paris during Easter vacation to see how well they learned the language. The students earned money for the trip during the year on various work projects. They are: Barbara Sullivan, Carol Sullivan, Marilyn Nichols, Marcy Cody, Cindy Pope, Janee Newby, Cindy Walker, Nick Gritti, Monte Ochs and MHS French teacher, Steve Ball...MATTOON — Norris Gill, 2 1/2 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Norris Gill of Mattoon, tries to decide if he likes bunny rabbits after being coaxed to pet one at the annual Future Teachers Association Easter Party at Mattoon High School. Attending the party were children of the faculty at MHS...SULLIVAN — Mrs. Maxine Davis, Sullivan's Century 1 chairman, has received a letter in reply to one she wrote recently to President Richard M. Nixon. Mrs. Davis's letter, addressed directly to the President at the White House, reminded him of his visit to Sullivan Sept. 22, 1960, when he gave a campaign address during Sullivan's first buffalo barbeque. She also informed him that Sullivan will soon celebrate the 100th anniversary of its incorporation and extended him a "warm invitation" to honor the town with his presence again. A reply to Mrs. Davis's March 23 letter was received from the Western White House at San Clemente, Calif. dated April 4, 1973, and addressed To The People of Sullivan. It reads, in part: "The incorporation of this city brought with it a spirit of enthusiasm, determination and cooperation, qualities which not only have helped built a community with a rich heritage, but also have contributed to the growth and prosperity of the United States as a great nation."

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Paul Komada announced Monday he will not seek reappointment as chairman of the 911 board, but Komada will remain very busy with 911 until his term expires in June. Komada proposed the creation of a three-person supplies and claims committee that will review the itemized bills the 911 board receives to help prevent financial misconduct and then volunteered to serve on the board until his term expires...ARTHUR — Two businesses and several homes sustained minor damage when an unconfirmed tornado hit the south side of Arthur Monday night. The storm was spotted at 9:38 p.m. but confined most of its damage to the Phillips 66 and Arthur Country Inn on the South Side of Illinois Route 133. The overhang in front of the motel was knocked down, its roof partially pulled off its moorings by high winds. Next door the sign for the Phillips 66 was bent and twisted by the storm.

