CHARLESTON — The man accused of shooting a Coles County sheriff's deputy earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with the incident. Also, the suspect received a new court-appointed attorney Tuesday after the county's public defender said he's "very well acquainted" with the deputy who was shot. The new charges against Michael Jenkins, Mattoon, include offenses that would require a prison sentence of at least 20 years and as much as 80 years upon conviction. What exactly led to the shooting isn't known or hasn't been made public...MATTOON — Typewriters are on the way out at Mattoon High School, and a building referendum for new elementary schools is coming back. An addition and renovation at the junior high/middle school is a step closer to construction starting in the fall. And sagging floors at the Central school building are causing some discussion about what sort of repairs should be done. Those items, a new three-year financial plan and a presentation of a proposal for nearly $500,000 in technology improvements kept the Mattoon school board busy Tuesday...CHARLESTON — A pivotal moment in American history will be brought to life Saturday when two area residents perform selections from the Lincoln-Douglas debates. The debate at the Coles County Fairgrounds is being presented in conjunction with the Association of Lincoln Presenters convention this weekend in Charleston. Joe Woodward, a local member of the association, will portray a young Abraham Lincoln. Tony Oseguera, a member of the speech communications faculty at EIU will portray Stephen A. Douglas...CHARLESTON — The Coles County Board Tuesday approved changes in the county's waste facility ordinance so transfer stations don't have to meet the same requirements as landfills. Vice Chairman Tim Yow said some of the ordinance's provisions weren't necessary for transfer stations, where waste is stored temporarily before being shipped to a landfill for permanent disposal. Prairie Waste Systems, Inc., operators of the former Laidlaw landfill west of Charleston, is considering a transfer station to handle the area's trash after the landfill is full about three years from now...MATTOON — One play can turn a game around. Tuesday afternoon Mattoon's softball team was tied at zero with Charleston in the bottom of the third inning. Johnna Krutsinger was on second, Mandy Beck was on first with no one out. A wild pitch advanced both runners a base and when Charleston's pitcher turned her back to walk back to the mound. Krutsinger dashed in from third to score the game's first run. "She asked the umpire for time, but I guess he never called it," said Charleston Coach Karen Karch. "Danice (Johnson, Charleston's pitcher) is a junior, she's played enough softball to know enough to call time out."