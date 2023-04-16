100 years ago,

April 16, 1923

MATTOON — Through a transaction that became effective this morning, C.C. Glasscock has acquired the Mattoon Motor Car Co., 1708-1710 Charleston avenue, purchasing the business operated under that name by Frank Brooks, Richard Brooks and W.C. Lumpkin. The consideration involved was not made public. Mr. Glasscock has been connected with the automobile business for the past seven years and for the past few years has been employed as a salesman for the Kizer Motor Company. The Mattoon Motor Car Company has been under the personal management of Frank Brooks for several years. Mr. Brooks has made no definite arrangement for future business connections, it was said this morning...MAGNET — Seventeen cars of material to be used in cutting down the grade of Magnet Hill will arrive some time tonight from Monee, where it as been in use by the Walsh Construction Company, which has the contract for reducing the Magnet grade. One of the principal parts of the these seventeen cars of material is what is known as the "drag," the big machine which is to be used in reducing the grade. The cars are to be unloaded on the scene of operations.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Mattoon has leaped from 17th to 2nd on the list for 1973-74 federal funding of its $6-million-plus sewage project, it was announced today. George Wedel, commissioner of public health and safety, predicted that the move up the list means that Mattoon will receive funds for the project sometime this year...MATTOON — Dr. Jerry Hastings, incumbent board president, polled 1,524 votes in Saturday's Mattoon school board election to crush opponents Richard Shigley and Dan Tipsword. Shigley, of Country Club Road, is employed by R.R. Donnelley and Sons. He polled 535 votes. Tipsword, of Route 2, Lerna, collected 152 votes. He is on the custodial staff at Lake Land College. Hastings, 38, a native of Decatur, is a dentist...MATTOON — Brady Cleaning Village of Mattoon has been ordered by a federal judge to pay $6,276.92 in back pay found due to 24 employees in a wage-hour case filed by the U.S. Department of Labor. Judge James L. Foreman, Federal District Court of East St. Louis, also enjoined the laundry and cleaning firm from further violations of the minimum wage and overtime pay provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The laundry and cleaning firm, also know as A&T Enterprises, Inc. is located on South U.S. 45 in the Good Neighbor Shopping Center. In its original complaint, the labor department charged that the corporation had repeatedly failed to pay some employees the federal minimum wage of $1.60 an hour and premium pay of time and one-half for overtime work over 40 hours in a work week.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Former Coles County 911 Director Jack M. Abrams pleaded innocent Wednesday to official misconduct charges. Abrams, 30, of Allenville and former 911 board Chairman Rex Roberts, 38, Mattoon, were indicted in February for alleged misuse of 911 system funds. The official misconduct charges against both men allege that they gained "personal advantages" for themselves that wouldn't have been available except for their positions with the 911 system...MATTOON — The East Central Illinois Development Corporation has been awarded a $20,000 matching grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Community Affairs to develop a targeted marketing campaign encouraging companies to locate facilities in a nine-county area. Counties included are: Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Moultrie and Shelby, said Jeanne Gustafson of Coles Together in Mattoon.