100 years ago,

April 17, 1923

CHARLESTON — The Coles County rural directory matter which has stirred things up somewhat in Mattoon has a Charleston angle also. The solicitor for this directory came to the Charleston Chamber of Commerce and asked for the approval of his securing advertising from the Charleston businessmen but he was promptly refused that approval. He did not meet with much success with his efforts along that line without the "permit," so he apparently decided to engage in a little special effort to put it over. In three cases known of specifically, he was informed that the advertising was not desired, but in each case the party indicated his willingness to buy the directory, but asked that no advertising be inserted. When the directory came these were all surprised to see their advertising appearing in it. An examination of the directory indicated that it was hastily gotten up, perhaps from quite old lists, as it seems quite inaccurate and incomplete...LERNA — The Illinois Central passenger depot at Lerna was entered about eleven o'clock last night and the safe blown, the yeggs receiving for their efforts and pains less than one dollar. The loss, however, sustained was through damage done to the office and equipment, which may approximate $100 or more. The explosion was heard by several, but little paid heed to it, and the yeggs made good their escape. The safe was completely wrecked by the blast.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A Mattoon Zoning Board of Appeals fight over parking spaces threatens to delay the opening of the 100-unit high rise development for the elderly at a site east of Peterson Park, the Journal Gazette has learned. In November of 1971, both the zoning board and the Mattoon Planning Commission approved plans for the high rise submitted by the Coles County Housing Authority which called for 25 parking spaces. During its last regular meeting, however, the zoning board directed Paul Sanders, board secretary, to contact the building inspector and tell him not to issue an occupancy permit for the high-rise until sufficient parking spaces had been provided as required by city ordinance. Sanders said the board did not feel the Authority was "living up to the ordinance. The ordinance requires that they should have 100 parking spaces."...CHARLESTON — Larry Stoever, Charleston city planner, told the Regional Planning Commission's ambulance service policy committee Monday night that Charleston will have to proceed on its own efforts to solve the ambulance service problems on the assumption that nothing will be done on a countywide basis. The committee was organized by the planning commission to come up with a proposed solution to the problem of providing permanent service to unprotected rural areas of the country. The city's contract with the Charleston Ambulance Service runs out in two weeks. Bill Mathias, operator of the Charleston Ambulance Service told the Journal Gazette that the service will continue to operate after the city contract expires. "We are not going to shut our doors and leave the area without ambulance service," he stated.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The timing for this business opening is a little awkward, Jim Skiff conceded. But Skiff and Cornbelt Foods, Inc officials are excited about the opportunities in a new venture they are locating in the former popcorn factory off Illinois Route 16. Skiff is president of the firm that plans to process non-genetically modified soybeans for food processing around the world. The timing is off, he said because normally by this time of the year the company would have all its contracts in place with growers. Skiff said response of area farmers has been good, adding that any problems are related to the company being in its formative stage and not having enough information for growers...MATTOON — Staples Inc. formally announced Thursday plans to open a new store along Illinois Route 16 on the city's east side. The company said it signed a lease for a free-standing 24,000 square foot building on the corner of a new intersection east of the K-Mart/Wal-Mart interchange. The superstore is expected to employ up to 40 people.