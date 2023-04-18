100 years ago,

April 18, 1923

MATTOON — The real feature of the city election was the speed shown by Bob Elliott, the Democratic candidate for city clerk. The Third ward vote was the first counted and when it was reported showed Elliott to have captured that Republican stronghold by a majority of 247, while Carl Ozee, the Republican candidate for mayor won it by a majority of 345. Of course the big interest of the day was centered in the mayoralty race. It proved to be a rather stubborn contest, which Ozee, Republican candidate, won by a majority of 278. Ozee had a majority in the first, second, third and fifth wards...MATTOON — Two raids, one within a short time of the other, were made in the city late Tuesday afternoon by Sheriff McNutt and Deputy Sheriff Shirley. The raids netting a haul of forty gallons of wine and one and a half pints of white mule. The first raid was made on the home of Charles Jackson, a taxicab driver, residing at 2312 Commercial Ave., at which place a pint bottle of white mule was taken. But the big haul was made at the home of Vincent Boroviak, 1700 Moultrie Ave., the raid netting 40 gallons of wine, either of the grape or elderberry variety and according to Boroviak's statement to the sheriff, manufactured by himself.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The Mattoon Zoning Board of Appeals backed off Tuesday night from a demand that an occupancy permit not be issued for the 100-unit high-rise development for the elderly at a site east of Peterson Park until additional parking spaces were provided for the complex. In a meeting with Mayor Roger Dettro, Leland Forman, chairman of the Coles County Housing Authority, and board secretary Paul Sanders, tentatively agreed to a plan which called for providing 94 parking spaces. Board member William "Bud" Zellers attempted to pressure Forman into agreeing to build the parking spaces as soon as possible during the meeting Tuesday. Foreman said following the meeting, however, that the parking spaces were dedicated and would be developed as they were needed. Forman agreed to seek a variance from the board for the additional parking spaces...MATTOON — The Fireman's Pension Fund Board voted 4-3 in a secret ballot to grant Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars, 48, a 65 percent disability pension. Metzelaars has been working since Jan 1 for the state on a six month probationary basis as an arson investigator at a salary of $8,111. He did not resign as fire chief to take this job. In late December, he asked for a 30-day sick leave from the city. In February, he requested the disability pension. His request drew fire from the pension board when it was revealed by the Journal Gazette that the fire chief had been working for the state while on sick leave and had not notified his department head that he was holding a job with the state.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — In or out of costume the members of the Association of Lincoln Presenters attract attention wherever they go. More than 100 people from across the country who portray Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln arrived Friday in Charleston for the association's fourth annual convention. While the registered for the convention, some of the presenters shared anecdotes about their work and reflected on the importance of portraying the Lincolns. William Sublett, of Louisville, Ky., said he had portrayed Lincoln as a hobby for 20 years. Sublett, a retired drywall contractor said at 77 he is one of the oldest members of the association. Sublett said a television crew once filmed him while he was ice skating in his costume. "I did everything but fall and they put in on television," he said.

