CHARLESTON — What is believed to have been a plan to blow the safe of the Ashmore State Bank at an early hour this morning failed through some reason or other, it became known here this morning, following the receipt of information to the effect that five masked men had bound, gagged, and robbed T.E. Austin, night agent at the Big Four Depot at 2 o'clock this morning. After binding and gagging Austin, the money drawer in the station was opened by the robbers and $27 taken out. Austin was then taken to a nearby field and two of the five men placed as guards over him. The other three then went to the bank building and forced the door. Before going to the bank the men forced Austin to set signals allowing two freight trains to pass through the village without stopping. The belief that the men intended blowing the safe in the bank was arrived at following the discovery that telephone wires and cables leading out of the town had been cut. All the men escaped and all efforts to apprehend them have met with failure, although Sheriff McNutt and deputies were on the scene in a short time after notified. It is not known whether the men fled on a Big Four train or by an automobile. It is believed the robbers came from Terre Haute...CHARLESTON — "Bud" Bailey was arrested late Wednesday afternoon at Division Street, this city, as he was preparing to board an interurban car for his home in Mattoon. His arrest was made on a state warrant charging illegal transportation of liquor. The arrest of Bailey is said to have resulted from the appearance of three Mattoon men before the circuit court grand jury, now in session, in being claimed that these men gave information relative to Bailey's alleged violation of the state prohibition laws. Bailey was taken to the county jail, where he is being held.