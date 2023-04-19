100 years ago,
April 19, 1923
CHARLESTON — What is believed to have been a plan to blow the safe of the Ashmore State Bank at an early hour this morning failed through some reason or other, it became known here this morning, following the receipt of information to the effect that five masked men had bound, gagged, and robbed T.E. Austin, night agent at the Big Four Depot at 2 o'clock this morning. After binding and gagging Austin, the money drawer in the station was opened by the robbers and $27 taken out. Austin was then taken to a nearby field and two of the five men placed as guards over him. The other three then went to the bank building and forced the door. Before going to the bank the men forced Austin to set signals allowing two freight trains to pass through the village without stopping. The belief that the men intended blowing the safe in the bank was arrived at following the discovery that telephone wires and cables leading out of the town had been cut. All the men escaped and all efforts to apprehend them have met with failure, although Sheriff McNutt and deputies were on the scene in a short time after notified. It is not known whether the men fled on a Big Four train or by an automobile. It is believed the robbers came from Terre Haute...CHARLESTON — "Bud" Bailey was arrested late Wednesday afternoon at Division Street, this city, as he was preparing to board an interurban car for his home in Mattoon. His arrest was made on a state warrant charging illegal transportation of liquor. The arrest of Bailey is said to have resulted from the appearance of three Mattoon men before the circuit court grand jury, now in session, in being claimed that these men gave information relative to Bailey's alleged violation of the state prohibition laws. Bailey was taken to the county jail, where he is being held.
50 years ago, 1973
HUMBOLDT — Coles County State's Attorney John J. McCarthy, Jr. has ruled that a pay raise given to Humboldt Township Road Commissioner Merlin E. Jones is illegal. Township officials voted prior to the April 3 township elections to increase the commissioner's salary by $1,200 a year. McCarthy based his ruling on a state law which states that "an increase or decrease in the salary of an elected officer of any unit of local government shall not take effect during the term for which that officer is elected." Jones, a Republican, was elected to a four-year term as road commissioner in 1971...TUSCOLA — Mrs. Margaret Edith Bush, 91, died Wednesday morning at her Tuscola Home. She was founder of radio station WDZ. Mrs. Bush, along with her husband James L. Bush founded WDZ in 1921. WDZ is the third oldest commercial radio station in the United States and the oldest in Illinois...MATTOON — A two-way radio, control head and microphone were taken from two trucks belonging to Howell Asphalt Co. sometime Tuesday night while the trucks were parked in the company's yard at 1020 N. 13th, police report. The equipment was valued at $200...JEWETT — A tiny mushroom, slightly larger than the head of a match, was found near Jewett over the weekend by a rural Charleston man. Blown up 100 times, the tiny plant appears full grown and may provide a sizeable meal for a spider...MATTOON — Seventeen members and husbands of the Mattoon Newcomers Club painted three rooms at the IOOF Home and donated curtains and pictures to be used at the home, it was reported at the club's April meeting. Held in the friendship room of the First Federal Building, hostesses were Jo Ann Eddington, Mariana Hughes and Pauline Lane. A cook book of members' favorite recipes was also sold by members to raise money for a special skill saw for Armstrong students.
25 years ago, 1998
No paper, Sunday.
