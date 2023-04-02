MATTOON — The employees of the Journal-Gazette and the Gazette Printing Company are indebted to J.O. Reynolds for a box of Rio Grande valley grapefruit, than which there are none finer. Mr. Reynolds is at Donna, Texas and in a message which he sent to The Journal Gazette, he states that he is busy growing broomcorn...MATTOON — That Mattoon's broadcasting station WQAL is getting "on the air" in good shape is evidenced by a postcard received this morning from Girdon Wells of 434 N.W. 24th Street, Miami, Fla. He says: "Heard your station WQAL last night, March 28, at about 11 o'clock eastern standard time (10 o'clock here). You came through very clearly, although there was a lot of local interference."

MATTOON — The rising cost of meat seems to be just one angle of a vicious circle of rising prices for all commodities. The meat in your store is high because the meat manager has to pay an increased price to the wholesaler, who has to pay an increased price to the producer, who has to raise his prices to pay for the higher-priced grain, etc. Area store owners and meat managers don't feel that the freeze on meat prices will do any good. In fact, they feel it will do more harm than good. Bob Walker, of Wilb Walker Supermarket, seemed to be in favor of a meat boycott as "the only way the price of meat can go down." Walker explained that his store's retail meat prices are based strictly on what they cost the store. "Store owners have not gotten together to raise prices, the meat just costs more." Commenting on President Nixon's freeze of meat prices, Walker said if the price of meat stays the same, the consumer will keep buying until the supply runs out and then they will not be able to buy meat even at $10 a pound because the supply will be exhausted...MATTOON — Mattoon Mayor Roger Dettro presents the key to the city to Mrs. Ethel Horowitz Saturday at the Feast and Fashion style show-luncheon held in the Holiday Inn. Sponsored by Weight Watchers, models were local women enrolled in the program. Mrs. Horowitz, executive director of Weight Watchers in Central Illinois served as guest speaker and moderator. The program was introduced in this area in 1967.