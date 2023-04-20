100 years ago,
April 20, 1923
CHARLESTON — Mrs. Sarah Burcham, 2413 Richmond Avenue, Mattoon, was found not guilty of assault in the first jury case of the April term of the circuit court here late Thursday afternoon, the jury being out less than an hour. Mrs. Burcham had been named defendant in a suit by Mrs. Marie Hill Poliquin, daughter of S.V. Hill, also of Mattoon, Mrs. Poliquin seeking $1,000 damages. The suit grew out of trouble between the two women that culminated on the afternoon of December 9 last, when according to Mrs. Poliquin's testimony, she was bodily assaulted by Mrs. Burcham and subjected to a severe beating. According to Mrs. Burcham's testimony, she did pass Mrs. Poliquin on the street on the day mentioned, but she denied assaulting her, claiming that she merely stopped Mrs. Poliquin and informed her that unkind remarks supposed to being circulated by Mrs. Poliquin must stop...ARCOLA — There has been no planting in Illinois as yet and will not likely be before about May 1, says the Broom and Broomcorn News. Farmers have been delayed in getting the ground ready for spring crops and the weather still remains unreasonably cold. Many farmers in Illinois will put their broomcorn in just as quickly as the ground is ready and nights are warmer, but some of the old-timers who have been in the game a long time are not going to hurry as they believe their crop does better if it gets under way after cool weather is definitely over.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — Ozark Airlines has canceled all its fights at Coles County Airport "until further notice" in the wake of a strike by the 560-member Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association which has shut down the airline's operation in 62 cities in 15 states. A local spokesman for Ozark said the strike has forced the cancellation of four flights a day from Coles County Airport, two to Chicago and two to St. Louis. He estimated that normally approximately 40 persons from the Mattoon-Charleston area arrive and depart from the airport daily. The AMFA is seeking a top wage of $6.82 an hour, along with a 15-and 30-cent an hour increase for mechanics holding airframe and powerplant licenses.
25 years ago, 1998
MATTOON — Amie and Carrie Barber of Mattoon have been named United States National Award Winners in mathematics. Amie and Carrie attend Mattoon High School and were nominated by Mrs. Sinclair, math teacher. They will appear in the United State Achievement Academy Official Yearbook, which is published nationally...CHARLESTON — As area 4-H-ers diligently worked at their annual pork chop barbecue at the Coles County Fairgrounds, they looked up and saw a steady stream of men dressed as Abraham Lincoln heading their way. Most of the 4-H-ers weren't expecting such a sight. "We were told there was a reenactment of the Lincoln-Douglas debate," said Vicki Reynolds, a 4-H parent. Some of the youngsters took a chance to enjoy the opportunity. "If somebody hollered 'Abe!'" then all of them turned around," said Lenzi Eich, 12. "It was weird. It was neat, though, seeing them here."
