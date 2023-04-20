100 years ago,

April 20, 1923

CHARLESTON — Mrs. Sarah Burcham, 2413 Richmond Avenue, Mattoon, was found not guilty of assault in the first jury case of the April term of the circuit court here late Thursday afternoon, the jury being out less than an hour. Mrs. Burcham had been named defendant in a suit by Mrs. Marie Hill Poliquin, daughter of S.V. Hill, also of Mattoon, Mrs. Poliquin seeking $1,000 damages. The suit grew out of trouble between the two women that culminated on the afternoon of December 9 last, when according to Mrs. Poliquin's testimony, she was bodily assaulted by Mrs. Burcham and subjected to a severe beating. According to Mrs. Burcham's testimony, she did pass Mrs. Poliquin on the street on the day mentioned, but she denied assaulting her, claiming that she merely stopped Mrs. Poliquin and informed her that unkind remarks supposed to being circulated by Mrs. Poliquin must stop...ARCOLA — There has been no planting in Illinois as yet and will not likely be before about May 1, says the Broom and Broomcorn News. Farmers have been delayed in getting the ground ready for spring crops and the weather still remains unreasonably cold. Many farmers in Illinois will put their broomcorn in just as quickly as the ground is ready and nights are warmer, but some of the old-timers who have been in the game a long time are not going to hurry as they believe their crop does better if it gets under way after cool weather is definitely over.