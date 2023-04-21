100 years ago,

April 21, 1923

MATTOON — There seems to be considerable agitation about the routing of state bond issue road No. 25 through this city. Route 25 comes in from Arcola on the west side of the Illinois Central railroad, and the controversy is whether the route through this city will cross the Illinois Central on the DeWitt Avenue bridge and come south on North Fifteenth Street to Broadway, then west on Broadway to South Seventeenth Street thence south to Charleston Ave. to South Eighteenth street then south to connect with Route 25 or whether Route 25 will turn west on DeWitt, which it will follow to Nineteenth street to Charleston Ave., crossing the Illinois Central on the subway bridge, to South Eighteenth Street. According to information that the Journal Gazette received, it is believed that representatives of the state highway department favor the Nineteenth street route. As a rule, the state highway authorities wish to avoid routing through traffic through the main business section of cities and towns.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — David Zupka, 17, of 1309 Rudy, arrested at 10:04 a.m. Friday by Mattoon police on a charge of theft, escaped from a Coles County deputy sheriff Friday afternoon while being transferred to the county jail in Charleston. Zupka turned himself in at the jail at 8:30 p.m. Friday. He jumped out of Deputy Delmar Smith's car at 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and Van Buren according to Sheriff Paul Smith. Smith said Zupka climbed into another auto which was stopped at the intersection and the car took off leaving the deputy "with no idea where Zupka went." The driver of the car Zupka escaped in was not identified by Smith.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The man accused of shooting a Coles County sheriff's deputy has accepted a new court-appointed attorney who has a "friendly relationship" with the injured deputy. Michael Jenkins, 27, Mattoon, had his first court appearance with Assistant Public Defender Bob Dunst on Monday. After meeting with Dunst, Jenkins told Circuit Judge Ashton Waller that he accepted Dunst's counsel. Dunst told Waller that he had disclosed to Jenkins his previous contacts with Deputy Bob Butler, which included talking to him at the courthouse and sending flowers to Butler at the hospital where he was being treated for the gunshot. Public Defender Lonnie Lutz had been appointed to represent Jenkins, but they had agreed that a new defender was needed because of Lutz's personal contacts with Butler...CHARLESTON — A rural Charleston man who claims that U.S. and state laws don't apply to him was sentenced Monday to three years in prison. In February, a jury found David McDonald, 64, guilty of forging a car's temporary registration sticker, removing a truck's vehicle identification number and resisting a police officer who arrested him in October. Assistant State's Attorney John Greenwood said that although he would normally recommended probation for a person with an insignificant criminal record such as McDonald's, in this case, he recommended the minimum prison sentence of three years. Greenwood also argued that McDonald is "part of a subculture that believes it is above the law," and that imposing a prison sentence may act as a deterrent to like-minded people. The probation office issued McDonald a Social Security number, he said, and he claimed that they did not have the right to issue it. "I'm not a 14th Amendment citizen as created by the legislature, and I'm, not part of the Social Security Administration Act of 1935," McDonald said. In 1993 McDonald and his wife declared their independence from the United States saying they would only abide by God's laws. "You have created this situation," Circuit Judge Ashton Waller said. "You have indicated that you will willfully violate the laws until kingdom come, and I won't have it. I won't have it."