100 years ago,

April 22, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Both sides of the leaf-burning issue made points to the City Council and one another Tuesday night. Most of the more than 60 people in attendance came to debate or hear discussion on prospects of the council allowing open burning after about 71 percent voted for burning in an advisory referendum. In a few instances the comments got personal and a bit emotional, leading Mayor Wanda Ferguson to use her gavel to keep matters civil. Both Bob Michaels, a leader of the leaf-burners association, and former City Commissioner Bob McDowell said the council should vote on the issue again. Michaels suggested that some on the council may have reconsidered their position after the advisory referendum. He said the city won't benefit by spending money on equipment and contracts for leaf removal when most people want to burn. Tom Grissom and Doug Starwalt also spoke for open burning to applause from the audience. Viola Myers, Mark Miller and Margaret Sparks spoke against going back to burning. Myers said the current disposal system is the best Mattoon's ever had. Miller said the council should continue to consider the health benefits of no burning. Sparks said most issues don't go to a public vote, including things like the annex building constructed when McDowell oversaw the fire department...MATTOON — The city's July 4 fireworks and laser show is moving to the Coles County Memorial Airport. The Mattoon City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the move after Pat Gaines outlined problems with shooting the show in Peterson Park. Gaines represents a Mattoon-based pyrotechnic group that last year electronically-fired an expanded show in the park. The park meets the "minimums," for the show, he said, but still some fallout came down in part of the crowd. And in some weather conditions the show might not be fired at all in Peterson, Gains said, outlining problems with having spectators on all sides of the fireworks...NEOGA — Mayor Jim Short told the Neoga City Council Monday he will likely resign his position at the end of May to pursue other business opportunities. Short said he could not give a definite date for his possible resignation, but if the plans went accordingly, the new opportunity will take him out of the area in May. On Tuesday, Short said he was not prepared to disclose information about the new venture, but he said he will miss the people he has worked with in city government for nearly 25 years...CHARLESTON — A spokesman from the Illinois Department of Nuclear Safety said the agency is now requiring a volunteer landowner and permission from a community's local government before it proceeds with selected an area for a low-level radioactive waste storage site. Mike Klebe spoke to students and members from EIU's Geology and Geography Department about what is defined as low level radioactive waste and how Klebe's department will choose a storage site. The issue of radioactive waste storage was at the forefront of public debate earlier this decade when the IDNS proposed such a facility near Martinsville. The proposal was later withdrawn when the site was deemed unsafe.