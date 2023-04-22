MATTOON — Both sides of the leaf-burning issue made points to the City Council and one another Tuesday night. Most of the more than 60 people in attendance came to debate or hear discussion on prospects of the council allowing open burning after about 71 percent voted for burning in an advisory referendum. In a few instances the comments got personal and a bit emotional, leading Mayor Wanda Ferguson to use her gavel to keep matters civil. Both Bob Michaels, a leader of the leaf-burners association, and former City Commissioner Bob McDowell said the council should vote on the issue again. Michaels suggested that some on the council may have reconsidered their position after the advisory referendum. He said the city won't benefit by spending money on equipment and contracts for leaf removal when most people want to burn. Tom Grissom and Doug Starwalt also spoke for open burning to applause from the audience. Viola Myers, Mark Miller and Margaret Sparks spoke against going back to burning. Myers said the current disposal system is the best Mattoon's ever had. Miller said the council should continue to consider the health benefits of no burning. Sparks said most issues don't go to a public vote, including things like the annex building constructed when McDowell oversaw the fire department...MATTOON — The city's July 4 fireworks and laser show is moving to the Coles County Memorial Airport. The Mattoon City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize the move after Pat Gaines outlined problems with shooting the show in Peterson Park. Gaines represents a Mattoon-based pyrotechnic group that last year electronically-fired an expanded show in the park. The park meets the "minimums," for the show, he said, but still some fallout came down in part of the crowd. And in some weather conditions the show might not be fired at all in Peterson, Gains said, outlining problems with having spectators on all sides of the fireworks...NEOGA — Mayor Jim Short told the Neoga City Council Monday he will likely resign his position at the end of May to pursue other business opportunities. Short said he could not give a definite date for his possible resignation, but if the plans went accordingly, the new opportunity will take him out of the area in May. On Tuesday, Short said he was not prepared to disclose information about the new venture, but he said he will miss the people he has worked with in city government for nearly 25 years...CHARLESTON — A spokesman from the Illinois Department of Nuclear Safety said the agency is now requiring a volunteer landowner and permission from a community's local government before it proceeds with selected an area for a low-level radioactive waste storage site. Mike Klebe spoke to students and members from EIU's Geology and Geography Department about what is defined as low level radioactive waste and how Klebe's department will choose a storage site. The issue of radioactive waste storage was at the forefront of public debate earlier this decade when the IDNS proposed such a facility near Martinsville. The proposal was later withdrawn when the site was deemed unsafe.
Lake Land College President Josh Bullock, at right, is "arrested" by college Police Chief Jeff Branson and Sgt. Chad Smith as the Lake Land College Mystery activity concluded Tuesday afternoon in Webb Hall.
Lake Land College IT Instructor/Program Coordinator Scott Rhine prepares to high-five Marshall Junior High School student Ally Sanders so they can complete an electrical circuit while playing a "banana piano" as Effingham Junior High School student Clinton Metcalf watches during the Eighth Grade Career Conference on Thursday in the college's Field House in Mattoon.
Terrence Shamyurai, a freshman nursing student from Zimbabwe in southern Africa, visits with Student Activity Board members Elyse Jenkins of Mattoon, Calista Heiser of Paris, and Brooke Kenworthy of Neoga during an international education event on Wednesday at Lake Land College in Mattoon.
Lake Land College crime scene technician program students Catty Jensen of Effingham, at left, Elyse Jenkins of Mattoon, Catty Winterrowd of Dieterich, and Reagan Dettrey of Dieterich dust for fingerprints on plastic cups Thursday evening in the Northeast Classroom Building in Mattoon.
Consolidated Communications volunteer Ken Ratliff of Mattoon is shown Friday night using a forklift to move a pallet full of toys down a hallway in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday.
Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman, at left, and Lake Land College President Josh Bullock speak during the Community Update Breakfast held by the Charleston and Mattoon Chambers of Commerce on Friday at the Unique Suites Hotel in Charleston.
Chris Strohl and Bonnie Moore, of Lake Land College, visit the Mattoon Public Library booth during the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo. Expo patrons were able to learn about the services offered by nearly 90 businesses and groups.
Retired Lake Land College faculty member Wally Taylor and his wife, Polly, visit with Jean Anne Highland, chief of staff at Lake Land, on Monday after the unveiling of the new Retiree Wall of Fame display in the Luther Student Center in Mattoon.
Linda House, sales manager for Adams Memorials in Mattoon; Mike Sullivan, chairman of the Lake Land College board of trustees; and Josh Bullock, president of the college, are shown Monday looking over the granite U.S. flag that was installed that day near Lake Land's veterans memorial.
Lake Land College, its staff and its campus took part in a wide variety of activities in 2022-2023.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Okaw Valley High School student Ryan Forlines prepares to enter a van that has become a crime scene during a fictional mystery scenario Monday morning at Lake Land College in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Fan Layne Tiffan of Atwood gets a baseball autographed by players Jake Walsh, Alec Burleson and Andrew Knizner on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan visited the Lake Land College Field House.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
HERM MEADOWS, JG-TC
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Special Olympics athlete Gunner Ballinger of Trowbridge, at right, throws darts at balloons during the Special Olympics Family Festival on Saturday at Lake Land College in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
