100 years ago,

April 23, 1923

EFFINGHAM — An interesting trial came to a sudden end here when C.W. Taylor, principal of the Shumway High School, who was on trial charged with criminal assault on one of his girl pupils, pleaded guilty. For more than a year the principal has maintained innocence but when the time came for the hearing he filed a plea of guilty. The court sent him to the Southern Illinois penitentiary for one year or more...CHARLESTON — The jury in the assumpsit suit of Mrs. Doris Crispin against Harry Birch returned a verdict for Mrs. Crispin in the full amount asked for, $350. Mrs. Crispin states that on March 8, 1922, she loaned Birch $350, taking a promissory note, signed by Mr. and Mrs. Birch, for security. The note, however, so it was stated, disappeared one night when the Birch home was robbed, and Birch, so Mrs. Crispin stated, refused to renew the note or pay it when it became due on March 8, 1923. Birch contended he did not owe Mrs. Crispin that sum of money, or that he had ever executed a note for that sum in her favor...MATTOON — A raid on the Eureka Hotel, Nineteenth street and Broadway, shortly after twelve o'clock Sunday night, resulted in what the officers claim to be a good haul - a twenty-gallon still, about twenty-five gallons of mash and two men. One of the men is John Green proprietor of the hotel, and a fellow who gave his name as "Happy" Morris. Green and Morris were taken by the officers to Charleston, where they were placed in jail.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Mayor Roger Dettro announced today that he has agreed to give the IOOF Old Folks Home and the Mattoon Manor nursing home an additional 90 days to comply with a city demand that the fire alarm systems in the two homes be connected to the city's central fire and burglary warning system. On April 20, 1971, the city council approved an agreement which authorized Mattoon fireman Fred Decker to install a combination burglary and fire alarm receiving and indicating system in the radio dispatch room of the police department at city hall. Decker's firm, Fire Extinguisher Sales and Service was given the exclusive right by the city to have the "sole and only burglary and fire alarm system and indicating system." On April 4, IOOF administrator Howard Reichart had requested an extension of the deadline to permit him to meet with the IOOF board of directors concerning the matter. On April 4, Richard told the Journal Gazette he was considering challenging the whole constitutionality of the Decker franchise.

25 years ago, 1998

OAKLAND — Oakland High School's reign as undefeated Coles County Envirothon champion will continue for another year. Edging out by a Mattoon High School team by six points, Oakland's Team 1 took home the trophy for the fourth time in the four years of the county Envirothon competition. Charleston, Mattoon, and Oakland High Schools each had two teams of five students competing Wednesday at the Douglas-Hart Nature Center. Oakland will now move on to face 25 other teams in the state competition...CHARLESTON — Coles County State's Attorney Steve Ferguson filed a motion Wednesday to have the testimony of Thomas Drum admitted in the murder trial of Charles Drum, a movie that took the defense attorney by surprise. Steve Ryan, Charles Drum's court-appointed attorney, said he was prepared for Ferguson's motion but had not known Ferguson would call Marcus Douglas and Larry Drum as witnesses at the pre-trial hearing until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Charles Drum, 28, is accused of beating and strangling Shane Ellison to death on Jan. 4, 1997. Douglas, 23, and Thomas Drum, have already been convicted for their roles in the murder.