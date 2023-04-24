100 years ago,

April 24, 1923

PEORIA — After being imprisoned in a cistern on the farm of William Dillon, near here, since December 10, last, a bure-bred sow, has been removed from its prison. The animal, which weighed 350 pounds when it disappeared, tipped the scales at 70 pounds when removed, and was so weak it could not stand alone. The hog, discovered by means of strange sounds from the cistern, is expected to live...MATTOON — Oliver Newcomb, an employee at the Mattoon Steam Bakery, was arrested this morning on complaint of Miss Bernice Rhue, also employed at the bakery, alleging that Newcomb used profane language toward her. When taken before Justice Gibler for a hearing Newcomb demanded a trial by jury, but when one was summoned and confronted him, he decided to plead guilty, whereupon Judge Gibler assessed a fine of $3 and costs. Newcomb paid it. The arrest was made by Patrolman Brooks.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Helping people help themselves seems to be the byword for human relations these days and one Mattoon woman has taken that philosophy to heart. Mrs. Guy (Mary) Pfeiffer of Route 2, Mattoon, has been living on the Navajo Indian reservation in Arizona for the past several months. Due to a health problem, Mrs. Pfeiffer decided to go to Arizona and while there, felt she should have something to do. As a registered nurse, experienced in audiology testing, she heard of a Navajo-run group that worked with handicapped children. She contacted the director to volunteer her services and was immediately accepted. "I thought it was a children's hospital," explained Mrs. Pfeiffer, "but when I got there, I found out it was a school." Mrs. Pfeiffer explained her role with the Navajo as conducting testing programs for the students at the St. Michael's Association for Special Education, run by the Navajo Nation. "Some of them had never had any kind of hearing test, and many of them don't even speak English"...MATTOON — Siam, the pet of the Fiddler family at 817 N. 32nd, is receiving celebrity treatment these days. As a regional winner in the Eighth Annual All-American Glamour Kitty Contest, the feline has gained new stature around the house. The special attention, extra food and new place of honor are for a very good reason. Siam may win the family an expense-paid vacation to the 1973 Glamour Kitty Pageant at Miami's Playboy Plaza Hotel. This year's All-American Glamour Kitty will be crowned with the traditional gold and jade tiara at a gala ceremony and show hosted by CBS television celebrity Chuck Zinc.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Farmers and conservationists concerned about soil erosion will soon have access to new technology in a no-till method of planting corn. Developed by scientists and engineers at Massey University in Fielding, New Zealand, the John Baker Cross-Slot Opener prototype will be tested in counties in the Embarras River watershed beginning next week. Butch Fisher, resource conservationist for Douglas County Soil and Water Conservation District and Embarras River Management Association Director, said the 6-30 row corn planter will be taken to the University of Illinois Saturday. Beginning next week, a side-by-side testing against conventional planting methods will be done in each of the counties in the watershed...CHARLESTON — A prosecutor wants to file new charges against a California man suspected of being a supplier for a drug ring that allegedly operated in Coles County. The charges, 11 counts in all, would take the place of an eight-count grand jury indictment against Paul E. Felix, 44, of Redondo Beach. Officers with the East Central Illinois Task Force on March 31 obtained an air freight bill "that sheds light on this case," said Assistant State's Attorney John Watson.