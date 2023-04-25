MATTOON — Mrs. M.L. Olmsted, 212 North 22nd street, and her sister, Miss Helen Parsons, prevented a robbery Tuesday night. They yelled at three young men whom they saw in the act of burglarizing the milk station and meat market of B.F. Wilson, across the street from their home, and frightened the robber trio away after a window had been broken and some bananas fished through the opening. Police were called to the store this morning and a full description of the three furnished them. Mrs. Olmsted and her sister were standing in front of the Olmsted home about nine o'clock Tuesday night and noticed the three young men in the act of breaking open the window. They stood and calmly watched them for some time and instead of calling police they took a chance on scaring them away. They yelled and the boys fled down the street...PARIS — The barn on ex-Sheriff Sizemore's farm was burned to the ground Monday night, involving heavy loss. During his term Mr. Sizemore arrested and convicted 400 bootleggers and distillers. The barn is supposed to have been fired for revenge...CHARLESTON — Dr. P.O. Carrico of Ashmore, convicted by a jury in the circuit court last fall of the charge of causing the death of Mrs. Irene Hutson and who was granted a new trial, is asking to be freed of further prosecution on technical grounds. Dr. Carrico was indicted on a charge of murder. He was tried on this charge, but the jury bearing the case returned a verdict of guilty naming manslaughter. Now he contends that he was once placed on trial for murder, and under the law cannot be placed in jeopardy again on the same charge, as the jury, by its verdict of manslaughter, held him not guilty of the more serious charge of murder.