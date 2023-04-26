COOKS MILLS — Mrs. Sarah A. Nash of Cooks Mills, a widow of Andrew J. Nash, who died on February 4, 1923, has been granted a pension of $30 a month, with accrued pension of $51.67. Mr. Nash served in Company B, 117th Illinois infantry, during the civil war. The pension was received through the efforts of W.F. Shepherd...CHARLESTON — After eighteen hours, the jurors in the trial of Lewis Milburn were unable to reach an agreement and were discharge by Judge Brewer. Following the discharge of the jury, State's Attorney Fletcher continued all other hearings against Milburn to the next term of court. Milburn, indicted on a charge of maintaining a so-called disorderly house at his blacksmith shop several miles northeast of Charleston, was placed on trial Monday afternoon. During the taking of testimony, three young women, Mrs. Irene Woods Leitch, Miss Dukeman and Miss Gilbert gave testimony in the interest of the state...CHARLESTON — John Logan Wells filed a bill in the city court Wednesday in which he asks a decree of divorce from his wife, Sadie May Wells, on the grounds of cruelty. The bill alleges the parties were married in Paris on August 18, 1913, and separated March 1, 1923, in Charleston. The plaintiff charges the wife with biting and scratching him...MATTOON — Lemuel P. Webb, with a residence at 700 South Thirty-Third Street, Mattoon, was sentenced by Judge Brewer on Wednesday evening to serve an indeterminate term of from one to five years in Chester prison on a charge of bigamy. Webb, who was indicted by the recent grand jury, entered court and entered a plea of guilty to having one too many wives, and sentence was at once promoted. Webb was arrested on March 10 on a warrant sworn out by John Stiff of Mattoon. Webb, it was charged, had married Rosa May Poe in Indianapolis on July 30, 1921, and to have married a Mrs. Dukeman of Mattoon in St. Louis on October 9, 1922, without obtaining a divorce. It was said that Webb and the woman he married in St. Louis were living together as husband and wife at 700 South Thirty-third street, Mattoon, at the time of his arrest.
50 years ago, 1973
CHARLESTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation Safety has endorsed a proposal to incorporate an emergency ambulance service into the Charleston Fire Department. The proposal recommends the establishment of a two-unit emergency ambulance service in the fire department, with the non-emergency service to be provided by a private service. It also includes a three-month extension on the city's lease agreement with Charleston Ambulance Service...MATTOON — Dr. and Mrs. Guy Pfeiffer of Lake Paradise and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Perry of rural Mattoon have announced the opening of their newly-constructed boarding stables located west of Dr. Pfeiffer's home on the fish hatchery road near Lake Paradise. Built by Moore Builders of Charleston, the indoor horse facility consists of a 60 x 120-foot sanded arena and an 18-horse stall area and mezzanine observation post. Named Mar-Kay Stables, Inc., the facility will operate year-round and will be open to the public...SPRINGFIELD — A type of parakeet has been sighted in Illinois which causes substantial damage to corn, sorghum, millet, sunflowers and fruit crops according to Robert J. "Pud" Williams, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. Officials of the meat, poultry, and livestock division of the state agriculture department are consulting with state and federal agencies to initiate an eradication program to prevent wild establishment of this bird in large numbers. The monk parakeet is parrot-sized with a long, blueish-green tail and gray head. The parakeet is a native of several South American countries and has been imported into this country as a household pet. Some of these birds have escaped into the wild.
25 years ago, 1998
No paper, Sunday.
Photos: Remembering Harry Belafonte, 1927-2023
1955: Harry Belafonte with Ed Sullivan
1956: Harry Belafonte
1957: Harry Belafonte receives Brotherhood Award
1957: Harry Belafonte
1957: Harry Belafonte marries Julie Robinson
1957: Harry Belafonte and Nat "King" Cole
1957: Harry Belafonte
1958: Harry Belafonte speaks at Lincoln Memorial
1958: Belafontes in Italy
1958: Harry Belafonte and former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt
1960: Harry Belafonte protests lunch counter segregation
1960: Harry Belafonte on Broadway
1960: Harry Belafonte
1960: Harry Belafonte becomes first Black man to win Emmy
1961: Harry Belafonte and family
1964: Harry Belafonte visits Guinea
1965: Harry Belafonte with Martin Luther King Jr. and James Foreman
1966: Harry Belafonte performs at civil rights benefit
1968: Harry Belafonte, Coretta Scott King
1968: Harry Belafonte and Coretta Scott King
1968: Harry Belafonte sits in for Johnny Carson on "Tonight Show"
1979: Harry Belafonte wins "Golden Lion" award
1981: Harry Belafonte
1984: Harry Belafonte co-produces "Beat Street"
1986: Harry Belafonte and Ken Kragen win AMA award
1986: Harry Belafonte and Bishop Desmond Tutu
1987: Harry Belafonte and UNICEF
1988: Harry Belafonte with Pope John Paul II
1989: Harry Belafonte receives Kennedy Center Honors
1994: Harry Belafonte receives Medal of the Arts from President Bill Clinton
1999: Harry Belafonte and Nelson Mandela
2001: Harry Belafonte
2005: Harry Belafonte speaks during Nelson Mandela visit
2005: Harry Belafonte with then Sen. Barack Obama and John Lewis
2006: Harry Belafonte receives BET humanitarian award
2006: Harry Belafonte accepts BET humanitarian award
2010: Harry Belafonte, Willie Mays and Billie Jean King win MLB Beacon awards
2011: Harry Belafonte and Hill Harper
2012: Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier
2013: Harry Belafonte receives Spingarn award from Sidney Poitier
2014: Harry Belafonte gets honorary doctorate from Berklee