100 years ago,

April 26, 1923

COOKS MILLS — Mrs. Sarah A. Nash of Cooks Mills, a widow of Andrew J. Nash, who died on February 4, 1923, has been granted a pension of $30 a month, with accrued pension of $51.67. Mr. Nash served in Company B, 117th Illinois infantry, during the civil war. The pension was received through the efforts of W.F. Shepherd...CHARLESTON — After eighteen hours, the jurors in the trial of Lewis Milburn were unable to reach an agreement and were discharge by Judge Brewer. Following the discharge of the jury, State's Attorney Fletcher continued all other hearings against Milburn to the next term of court. Milburn, indicted on a charge of maintaining a so-called disorderly house at his blacksmith shop several miles northeast of Charleston, was placed on trial Monday afternoon. During the taking of testimony, three young women, Mrs. Irene Woods Leitch, Miss Dukeman and Miss Gilbert gave testimony in the interest of the state...CHARLESTON — John Logan Wells filed a bill in the city court Wednesday in which he asks a decree of divorce from his wife, Sadie May Wells, on the grounds of cruelty. The bill alleges the parties were married in Paris on August 18, 1913, and separated March 1, 1923, in Charleston. The plaintiff charges the wife with biting and scratching him...MATTOON — Lemuel P. Webb, with a residence at 700 South Thirty-Third Street, Mattoon, was sentenced by Judge Brewer on Wednesday evening to serve an indeterminate term of from one to five years in Chester prison on a charge of bigamy. Webb, who was indicted by the recent grand jury, entered court and entered a plea of guilty to having one too many wives, and sentence was at once promoted. Webb was arrested on March 10 on a warrant sworn out by John Stiff of Mattoon. Webb, it was charged, had married Rosa May Poe in Indianapolis on July 30, 1921, and to have married a Mrs. Dukeman of Mattoon in St. Louis on October 9, 1922, without obtaining a divorce. It was said that Webb and the woman he married in St. Louis were living together as husband and wife at 700 South Thirty-third street, Mattoon, at the time of his arrest.