100 years ago,

April 27, 1923

MAGNET — A loss estimated at $8,000 was entailed about six o'clock Thursday evening when fire, believed due to flying sparks from an Illinois Central engine, laid waste the large grain elevator of J.W. Moberly of this city at Magnet. About $5000 insurance was carried. The flames, bursting out at the top and discovered by two maintenance of way men who had quit work and were walking along the track, gained rapid headway and had completely enveloped the large structure when firemen called from Mattoon arrived on the scene. The building was a wreck of smoking embers when water from a nearby well was thrown on the flames with the aid of the big pumper. Its effect was little, however. Farmers living in the vicinity and railroad employees engaged in the neighborhood were powerless to combat the fire, which reduced the building to ashes in less than an hour...DECATUR — Frank G. Courtney, 45, travelling salesman, who for a number of years had made his headquarters in Decatur, was killed in Gilman Wednesday when the auto in which he was driving was struck by a northbound Illinois Central train. Thursday night the body was sent to Paris, Tenn. where his wife was buried and where his daughter Catherine makes her home with her grandparents. The train which struck Courtney's auto, a small closed car, was one of the high speed Illinois Central trains that is not scheduled to make a station stop in Gilman. The auto was squarely across the tracks when struck by the locomotive and was carried more than a block before it fell from the pilot.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — City officials are hoping to renegotiate a 1963 contract which currently forces Mattoon to sell treated water to Humboldt at roughly half the production cost, the Journal Gazette has learned. The contract between Mattoon and Humboldt was signed Nov. 5, 1963, by Carus Icenogle, who was mayor at the time. The 40-year contract does not contain any provisions which take into account increases in the cost of production to Mattoon. The result, according to Mayor Roger Dettro, is that the city is now selling treated water to Humboldt for 26 cents per 100 cubic feet. It costs the city 49.8 cents to produce the same amount of water...MATTOON — Justrite Manufacturing Co., producer of safety containers and hardware for flammable liquids, will begin operations in the former Brown Shoe Co. building early this summer, it was announced today. The company has been in business for over 60 years and is well established in the fire prevention and portable lantern industries. Charles Barancick, president of Justrite, said his company had selected Mattoon as the location for its new plant, the former Brown Shoe Co. building, because the community has many advantages including excellent transportation facilities and room for future expansion.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — In her next-to-last opportunity to qualify for the Miss Illinois pageant, Constance Renee Stoetzer came out a winner Saturday night. Stoetzer won first out of 11 contestants in the Miss Cross County pageant, a qualifier for the state competition to become Miss Illinois in the Miss America pageant. At age 24, this is Stoetzer's last year of eligibility. And had she not won Saturday, the last qualifier was Sunday. "I was first runnerup two times (this year), and I knew this was my last chance to go for it," Stoetzer said. "I thought I did well, but I can do better. I'm ready to improve even more." Stoetzer is a graduate of Western Illinois University and continues to host a radio show in Macomb as she prepares for graduate school.

