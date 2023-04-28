100 years ago,

April 28, 1923

MATTOON — The real estate and insurance firm of Rich, Avey & Cartmill of Tulsa, Okla., composed of I.D. Rich, Richard Avey and John Cartmill, and three former Mattoon boys is rapidly coming to the front, according to word from Tulsa. They recently platted and sold a twenty-acre tract of land close to Tulsa belonging to Rev. R.F. Morely, formerly of this city. The new firm planned and put over the advertising campaign and sold eighty-three out of the eighty-nine lots in the addition in the record breaking time of five days...SULLIVAN — Dr. C.W. Kimery was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a disorderly charge contained in an information filed in the county court by State's Attorney Wehmhoff. The information was filed as a result of an affidavit made by Miss Murphy, an employee in a Sullivan beauty parlor, in which she alleged that Kimery accosted her and used insulting language. The beauty parlor is located directly under Kimery's office, and he was standing at the foot of his stairway when the alleged conversation took place. Kimery was placed under $200 bond to await trial in the August term of the Moultrie County court. ...MATTOON — Frank Orndorff, while at work on Friday afternoon decorating the interior of the dance pavilion at Paradise Park, fell a distance of about twenty feet to the floor when a ladder on which he was working slipped on the newly waxed floor. A bone in Orndorff's left heel was broken, besides the ligaments of the heel were badly strained. The ladder on which Orndorff was standing was being held by an assistant, but the floor, was so smooth that, when the ladder began to slip, it got beyond the control of the man holding it, and crashed to the floor.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Ambulance Service owner, William Mathias, will not renew his contract with the city when the present agreement expires on May 1. Mathias, in a letter to city officials, said that the ambulance service was becoming a political issue and the real problems were being neglected. A suit may also be filed against the city, but he would not comment on what the suit might be.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The World Series is coming to Mattoon next year. The Bambino Babe Ruth World Series that is. Official announcement came Monday that Mattoon will be the host of the 10-team national baseball tournament involving 10 to 12 year olds in August 1999. Winners from eight regional tournaments from around the country, the Illinois state champion and Mattoon will all field teams in the double-elimination tournament to be held at Lawson Park. Mattoon hosted a similar tournament for players ages 13-15 in 1969...CHARLESTON — The man accused of shooting a Coles County sheriff's deputy earlier this month admitted to police that he did it but claimed his gun went off accidentally. That was according to police testimony at a hearing Monday for Michael Jenkins, who allegedly shot Deputy Bob Butler the night of April 1. Mattoon police Deputy Chief Joe Plummer testified that Jenkins confessed to the shooting and to several other crimes, including two bank robberies, when questioned the day after the shooting took place. In his testimony Monday, Plummer said Jenkins abandoned the car he used in the Lerna robbery shortly after the holdup, then hid in a wooded area nearby for several hours. He was walking toward Charleston on South Fourth Street Road when Butler, who responded to a report of someone walking along the road, picked him up. Jenkins didn't have a gun during the robbery, but did have one tucked in his pants by that time, Plummer said. Jenkins said Butler told him that he matched the description of the bank robbery suspect. On the way to the jail, he learned, Plummer didn't say how, that Mattoon police would be there to try to identify him as the suspect in the crimes there, and that was when Jenkins pulled his gun. Butler was shot through the neck and cheek.