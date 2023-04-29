OAKLAND — Based on a positive response from interested landowners, test wells for methane production will likely be dripped north of Oakland and Hindsboro as soon as July. "We really believe that things are looking real good," said Joe McCoskey, president of the Embarras Valley Coal Association. "We haven't seen any negative reaction to this as we've seen sometimes in the past with the coal." The EVCA is dealing with Amvest Oil & Gas Inc. of Virginia, which plans to extract the methane gas from the area's shallow beds if enough acreage is signed up by landowners. They are "pretty near to the goal," McCoskey said, adding that about 80 percent of the coal association's 20,000 acres will likely be signed up in the next two weeks...MATTOON — Before you step on an elevator on Jan. 1, 2000, you might want to check its computer programming. A test at the Federal Reserve building in San Francisco, you see, found that when the "calendar" of an elevator there was forwarded to the year 2000, the controls interpreted the date as Jan. 1, 1900. And because the computer showed it hadn't been serviced in nearly 100 years, the device automatically shut down public access. That's one of the many examples of computer problems expected to be faced in the year 2000. A panel from large industries in the area discussed some of the problems and ways to address them at a forum Tuesday morning at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center...MATTOON — The Pride of the Green Wave band leaves at 6 a.m. Wednesday for the Kentucky Derby Parade and music festival. The band will do some sightseeing and participate in competitions at the festival. The sightseeing includes the Kentucky Horse Park, the Museum Slugger Park — home of the Louisville slugger bat factory — and the Museum of History and Science...MATTOON — Some city residents apparently have placed grass clippings in paper bags for curbside pickup by the street department. The city has never offered curbside collection of grass clippings. Grass clippings must be taken to the street department dropoff site for disposal...CHARLESTON — The new attorney for murder suspect John W. Brazzell wants him to be examined for his fitness to stand trial. Attorney Gregg Bonelli, who recently took over Brazzell's case, is also asking for a court appointed psychologist to conduct the examination because Brazzell can't afford to hire one. In addition, State's Attorney Steve Ferguson is asking that he be allowed to file additional murder counts against Brazzell to cover the possibility that he only intended to harm, not kill, Sarah Fitzpatrick. Brazzell, 29, of Danville is accused of raping and strangling Fitzpatrick to death during a robbery of her trailer at 505 N. Division Street, Charleston, on Dec. 21, 1996.