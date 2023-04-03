100 years ago,

April 3, 1923

MATTOON — Ben Lewis, a young farmer residing on the Messick farm three miles east of Mattoon, near the Monroe crossing, sustained a badly dislocated arm Monday night when cranking a Fordson truck. The wrist of this right arm was twisted out of place, the injury sustained being extremely painful...MATTOON — While the weather has not been particularly encouraging to local golfers, under the direction of Parker Noll, the new professional, the grounds at the Mattoon Country Club are being placed in fine condition. A great deal of work has been done during the winter. All the stumps that remained in the fairways have been removed, it being necessary to blow some of them out with dynamite, and the grounds have been cleared of rubbish that had accumulated during the winter. A shelter house for caddies has been built back of the main building, and it is planned for the caddies, except when employed, to remain in the caddy house instead of wandering around the golf course or being in the club house. A new system of handling the caddies will also be followed this season, and players will not be permitted to employ a favorite caddy.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The City of Mattoon will submit a revised application for certification of its $6 million plus sewage improvement project to the EPA office in Springfield Friday. The revised application was made necessary by the fact that President Nixon in January ordered grant funds for sewer projects to be transferred to the EPA. George Pendell, city coordinator, has been working with Gary Watts of Warren and Van Pragg, Inc. of Decatur, engineers for the project, on the revised application. Pendell termed the revised application requirement one of a series of "deliberate delays, deliberate programs, to keep from dishing out the money."...MATTOON — A "fourth-generation farmboy," Everette B. Harris, president of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, returns to the heart of Illinois farmlands, as often has his position allows, to fish and hunt, an interest he has followed since boyhood. Harris and his wife, May June, maintain a home at 11 Western Ave. Heights as well as an apartment in Chicago. Born April 18, 1913, on an 80-acre farm in Gallatin County in southern Illinois, Harris will have been the president of the Exchange 20 years on June 1. "You always hear of those who go from the farm to big business in order to get back to the farm. Well, that explains me," Harris remarked.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Coles County Sheriff's Deputy Bob Butler might have had some suspicions about a man who shot him, but it's too early to say anything about how he handled the situation. That's what Sheriff Jim Kimball said Thursday after being asked about department procedures concerning the shooting that took place in Charleston Wednesday night. Michael Jenkins, 27, Mattoon, was arrested Thursday and is jailed for the shooting and for at least three recent robberies. Butler picked up Jenkins after it was reported he was walking along Fourth Street Road South of Charleston. It's not yet known what led to the shooting because Butler hasn't been questioned yet, Kimball said. "Because of the location where officer Butler picked him up and the description we passed out, I am sure officer Butler had some suspicions," he said. Kimball explained that the Sheriff's department has a policy on how to transport people under arrest, but Jenkins wasn't under arrest when Butler picked him up.